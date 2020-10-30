Healthcare E-Commerce Market Analysis 2020-2030 by Key Companies -Amazon; Exactcare Pharmacy; Flipkart; Alibaba Group Holding; eBay

Healthcare E-Commerce Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications and Growth from Publisher covers this critical market and the impact on it from the Covid 19 virus. It provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the increasing demand for healthcare e-commerce as a consequence of the secondary effects of Covid 19.

Amazon; Exactcare Pharmacy; Flipkart Pvt. Ltd.; Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.; eBay Inc.

Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the healthcare e-commerce market- How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets- What forces will shape the market going forward- The Healthcare E-Commerce Market global report from Publisher answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider healthcare e-commerce market, and compares it with other markets.

– The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

– The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its growth.

– Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

– The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

– Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

– The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

– The healthcare e-commerce market section of the report gives context. It compares the healthcare e-commerce market with other segments of the healthcare e-commerce market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, healthcare e-commerce market indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Drug; Medical devices

2) By Application: Telemedicine; Caregiving Services; Medical Consultation

Stringent regulations and cybersecurity laws are expected to limit the growth of healthcare e-commerce market during the period. According to e-retailing laws and regulations in India published in December 2018, e-retailing companies hit hard by the policy for e-commerce in India including the healthcare e-commerce industry. Moreover, healthcare-related e-commerce platforms are mandated to make their cybersecurity infrastructure resilient and robust. The online pharmacies and telemedicine must comply with the techno legal regulations together with making their websites cyber secure. Therefore, stringent regulations imposed by various country governments are likely to restraint the growth of the healthcare e-commerce industry market over the approaching years.

The launch of new healthcare applications for connecting doctors and patients directly is a leading trend driving the healthcare e-commerce market. In December 2019, XcelTech Group, a software and mobile app development company known for delivering excellence in IoT, technology, and engaging mobile applications, announced the launch of a new healthcare platform, MyCare Softech Private Limited, a personalized healthcare assistance app. MyCare apps connect patients to doctors through a secure mobile application. Therefore, the launch of new healthcare applications is likely to shape the growth of the healthcare e-commerce market in the near future.

Increasing consumer spending on medical products coupled with rising internet penetration is to contribute higher demand for the healthcare e-commerce market in the upcoming years. Growing demand for healthcare products and high internet penetration is enabling people to switch to online products, which in turn is creating higher demand for online healthcare products. According to USA Health Affairs’ article published in December 2019, healthcare spending in the USA increased at a rate of 4.6% to $3.6 trillion or $ 11,172 per person in 2018 up from 4.2% in 2017. Moreover, according to WeAreSocial’s Stats published in January 2019, the total internet users across the globe increased by 366 million from January 2018 to 4.39 billion in 2019. This scenario is anticipated to propel the revenues for healthcare e-commerce market over the forecast period.

Table Of Content

Executive Summary

2. Healthcare E-Commerce Market Characteristics

3. Healthcare E-Commerce Market Size And Growth 4. Healthcare E-Commerce Market Segmentation 5. Healthcare E-Commerce Market Regional And Country Analysis 6. Asia-Pacific Healthcare E-Commerce Market 7. China Healthcare E-Commerce Market 8. India Healthcare E-Commerce Market 9. Japan Healthcare E-Commerce Market 10. Australia Healthcare E-Commerce Market

