Hybrid Rice Seeds Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities by 2027

FMI has compiled a study on hybrid rice seeds, which offers an analysis and forecast of the hybrid rice seeds market, in its publication titled, ‘Hybrid Rice Seeds Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018–2027’. This report on the hybrid rice seeds market covers some of the vital facets that are key influencing factors on the demand and supply of hybrid rice seeds over the next several years. An in-depth review of the growth drivers, potential challenges, unique trends, and opportunities for market participants equip readers to fully comprehend the overall landscape of the hybrid rice seeds market. The report on the hybrid rice seeds market also covers analysis of the key regions and countries of particular interest that are anticipated to become frontrunners or remain laggards over the forecast period. The report covers a historical analysis of the market from 2013 to 2017, and provides forecasts from 2018 to 2027 in terms of volume in metric tons and revenue in US$.

Hybrid rice seeds are a type of rice seed that is bred via a specialized seed production process using two different parent seed lines. As a result of controlled breeding, a variety of hybrid rice seeds with desirable characteristics is produced, which is generally termed as hybrid rice seeds that are non-identical to the parent seeds. The production and cultivation of hybrid rice seeds originated for the first time in China in 1976, and has been expanding in Brazil, U.S., and Asian countries such as India, Philippines, Vietnam, Bangladesh etc., in the past few years. Around half of the rice cultivated in China is from the hybrid rice seed variety, and the rice yield from hybrid rice seeds is more than that of the inbred rice variety.

Hybrid rice seeds are developed with the point of view of developing high-yield hybrid vigor, i.e. high-yield heterosis, in order to achieve food security for the increasing population. Besides, characteristics such as drought-resistant, pest-resistant, etc., can also be introduced. The hybrid rice seeds that have been developed so far have shown an improved yield of around 15-20% over the inbred rice varieties, and research work is continuously being performed to reach an improved yield of 30%.

This report on the hybrid rice seeds market has been broken down into different chapters to enhance clarity and provide context. A brief executive summary at the beginning of the report consists of some of the key findings of the study on the hybrid rice seeds market, as well as market estimates and growth rates for important segments. The following chapter presents the definitions and scope of the study, as well as coverage in terms of the way the hybrid rice seeds market is structured. Subsequently, the chapter on the market background presents the evolution of hybrid rice seeds, relevant economic indicators such as GDP and per capita spending, including an assessment of the supply chain, policy developments, regulatory scenario, and dynamics impacting the hybrid rice seeds market, as well as an explanation of the factors considered important to develop forecasts and estimates. The report on the hybrid rice seeds market also includes a chapter on pricing analysis, highlighting price point variations between different regions and products, including pricing forecasts. The following chapters dive deep into the global hybrid rice seeds market, covering detailed information based on seed grain size and life cycle duration of the seeds. The next set of chapters provide region-wise analysis and forecasts of the hybrid rice seeds market, covering vital aspects of the markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Japan.

A dashboard view of some of the key companies operating in the hybrid rice seeds market in terms of their offerings, regional presence, and other metrics is a precursor to the detailed profiles of these participants, including financial information, strategy overview, SWOT analysis, and market share, as well as analyst commentary. Some of the key players analyzed in the hybrid rice seeds market report include Bioseed Research India Pvt. Ltd., Biostadt India Limited, Krishidhan Seeds Pvt. Ltd., Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd., Rasi Seeds (P) Ltd., RiceTec Inc., Ankur Seeds Pvt. Ltd., Biostadt India Limited, DuPont Pioneer, Advanta Limited, Ganga Kaveri Seeds Pvt. Ltd., Syngenta AG, Bayer CropScience, etc.

For the estimation of the market size of hybrid rice seeds, production in various regions/countries was taken into account. Different grain sizes of the seeds were considered while collecting the data for the hybrid rice seeds market. To cross-reference the estimates of overall supply, the utilization of hybrid rice seeds as a proportion of the overall rice crop cultivated was taken into consideration. Regional production as well as the utilization of hybrid rice seeds was considered for market sizing. The market size of hybrid rice seeds with different ranges of life cycle was analyzed. This was cross-validated with the market share of hybrid rice seeds within the overall hybrid seeds market. The prices of hybrid rice seeds have been collected at the manufacturer level to arrive at the market size for hybrid rice seeds.

Our team of analysts review and interpret data from a variety of sources. Data attributed to ‘FMI’ is derived by using a combination of various approaches, which are then consolidated, interpreted, and extrapolated by FMI analysts. Data is sourced from government statistics, trade associations, company annual reports and investor presentations, press articles and directories, technical publications, and online databases, which are cross-referenced with FMI’s reports and internal repository of data to filter and validate the collected information. Intelligence gathered from desk research is supplemented by extensive interviews with selected key expert participants across the value chain, not only to gain information specific to their roles and operations but also to obtain their perspective and insights of the issues impacting the hybrid rice seeds market.

Hybrid Rice Seeds Market: Segmentation

By Grain Size:

Long Grains

Medium-sized Grains

Short Grains

By Duration:

Up to 110 Days

111 to 140 Days

140+ Days

By Region: