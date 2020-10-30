Wi-Fi as a Service Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 | Cisco Systems, Aerohive Networks, Viasat

Wi-Fi as a service (WaaS) is a cloud-based management system which allows electronic devices to connected within a specified range and also provide organizations a secure, reliable and fast WLAN access. The deployment of WaaS is simple and time-efficient it does not require installation of cable, it is managed via network operating center (NOC) which indeed helps smaller business organizations to attain fast and reliable data network. The gadgets and devices such as personal computers, smartphones, tablets, and digital cameras are compatible to connect with the internet via the wireless access point and WLAN network. Increased demand for high-speed and widespread network coverage globally is driving the market for WaaS.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Cisco Systems (United States),Huawei Technologies Co. (China),ARRIS International (United States),Aerohive Networks (United States),Singtel (Singapore),Rogers Communications (Canada),Telstra Corporation (Australia),Viasat (United States),ADTRAN (United States),Aruba (United States)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Professional Services (Advisory and Implementation, Support and Maintenance Training), Managed Services), Application (IT and Telecom, Locations, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Others), Organizational Type (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), Vertical Type (Education, Retail, Travel, Hospitality), Wi-Fi Standard Technologies (802.11a, 802.11b, 802.11g, 802.11n, 802.11ac), Hardware Type (Access Points, Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) Controllers, Wireless Hotspot Gateways, Others (Routers, Switches, Antennas, and Repeaters ))

Market Drivers

Increased Demand for High-Speed and Widespread Network Coverage

Persistent Increase in a Number of Connected Devices Demands Wireless Network be Available 24/7

Development of Smart Cities Globally

Market Influencing Trends:

Adoption Of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and Increased Influx of Mobile Devices at Workplaces

Restraints that are major highlights:

Issues Related to Cloud Connectivity Failure

Lack of Data Security

Opportunities

The Emergence of 802.11ax Standard in both Develop And Developed Countries

Growing Demand for Wi-Fi as a Service in Small and Medium and Distributed Enterprises

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

