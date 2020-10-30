Smart Toys Market Thriving at a Tremendous Growth | Hasbro, Jakks Pacific, Mattel

Smart toys consists of its own intelligence and behaves as per the pattern. These smart toys are connected to the internet or cloud. The smart toys enhances the skills of the children and also improves the professional skills such as coding, programming and engineering. In addition, it is also used for the education and learning purpose. Moreover, the smart toys are installed with speech recognition and speech synthesizers which are implemented in software and hardware. Hence, these are increasing the demand of smart toys.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Dream International (China),Jakks Pacific (United States),Hasbro Inc. (United States),Kid ii Inc. (United States),Playmobil (United States),The Lego Group (Denmark),Mattel Inc. (United States),KNEX Industries Inc. (United States),Konami Corporation (Japan),Leapfrog Entertainment (United States)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Screen less toys, App-enabled mechanical toys, Voice or image recognition toys, Health-tracking toys or wearable, Toys-to-life, Puzzles and building games), End Users (Toddlers, Pre-Schoolers, School-going, Stripling), Distribution Channel (Online Market, Specialty Stores, Toy Shops, Others), Connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, RFID)

Market Influencing Trends:

Rising usage of augmented reality in toys is increasing the demand. The augmented reality helps in improvement of analytical and reasoning skills of children. The companies are looking to launch the AR based toys such as AR activity box sets. Hence, the rising usage of technology will further fuel the demand of smart toys in upcoming years.

Restraints that are major highlights:

High Costs Associated with the Smart Toys Due to the Involvement of Technology

Security and Privacy Concerns May Affect the Market Growth

Market Drivers

Rising Concerns of Children Spending Time of Digital Devices is leading to Increase in Promotion of Smart Toys

Increasing Popularity of Smart Toys among the Children

Opportunities

Increasing Disposable Income in Emerging Economies

Technological Advancements in Smart Toys

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Smart Toys Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Smart Toys market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Smart Toys Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Smart Toys

Chapter 4: Presenting the Smart Toys Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Smart Toys market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Smart Toys Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

