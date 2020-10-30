Europe Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market Size,Share,Trends,Outlook,Covid-19 Impact Analysis By Medidata, Omnicomm Systems, Inc., ArisGlobal, Kayentis, YPrime, LLC, WIRB-Copernicus Group

Electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 15.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 820.38 million by 2027. Presence of large number of pharmaceutical companies operating in the region willing to adopt new technologies in European countries is boosting the market growth in the region.

The major players covered in the report are Oracle, ERT Clinical, Parexel International Corporation, IBM Corporation, Signant Health, Medidata, Omnicomm Systems, Inc., ArisGlobal, Kayentis, YPrime, LLC, WIRB-Copernicus Group, among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Europe Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market Scope and Market Size

Europe electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) market is segmented on the basis of product, approach, end user and platform. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into on-premise solutions, cloud based solutions and web based solutions. In Europe, the on-premise solutions segment is dominating due to control over the data is pivotal for entities conducting clinical trials and many of the end users have apprehensions about using cloud in provide a fully HIPAA compliant environment..

On the basis of approach, the market is segmented into clinician reported outcome assessment (CLINRO), patient reported outcome assessment (PRO), observer reported outcome assessment (OBSRO) and performance outcome assessment (PERFO). In Europe, clinician reported outcome assessment (CLINRO) is dominating as it is a crucial stage of the clinical trial study where end points of the study are defined by professionals.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into commercial service providers, hospitals and transplant centers and research laboratories and academic institutions. In Europe, commercial service providers are dominating as they offer an element of higher efficiency in clinical trials.

On the basis of platform, the market is segmented into contract research organizations, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, hospitals and clinical laboratories, consulting service companies, research and academia and others. In Europe, contract research organizations are dominating in the market as they offer cost control in conducting high quality clinical trials.

Europe electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) market is growing in the market due to significant efforts for enhancing clinical trials by authorities and associations across the countries in the region. The authorities focus towards efficiency of clinical trials in Europe, enhanced transparency in data collection and processing, and greater potency and safety of drugs.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

