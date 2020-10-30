Global Ventricular Assist Device Market Industry Overview And Forecasts To 2026 |BiVACOR Inc., CardiacAssist, Inc, Evaheart, Inc., Jarvik Heart, Inc., Medtronic, Terumo Corporation

Ventricular assist device market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2498.37 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing incidences of heart failure and less number of heart donors is the major factor for the growth of this market.

The Ventricular Assist Device report is very valuable for medical device industry to reveal the best market opportunities and look after important information to reach towards the success. Devotion, commitment, dedication and resilience accompanied with integrated approaches are of high importance while preparing this market research report. The report endows with intelligent solutions to the versatile business challenges and instigates an unproblematic decision-making process. Ventricular Assist Device market report contains extensive study about miscellaneous market segments and regions, emerging trends, major market drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global ventricular assist device market are Abbott, ABIOMED., Berlin Heart, BiVACOR Inc., CardiacAssist, Inc, Evaheart, Inc., Jarvik Heart, Inc., Medtronic, Terumo Corporation, ReliantHeart Inc., Calon Cardio, LivaNova PLC, HeartWare, Thoratec Corporation, Getinge AB, SynCardia Systems, LLC., CHF Solutions, Inc., Cardiobridge GmbH among others

Market Drivers Rising awareness about the heart failure treatment among population is driving the growth of this market Technological advancement and development also boosts the market growth Rising geriatric population can also act as a market driver Increasing cardiovascular diseases is another factor driving the growth of this market Market Restraints High cost of the devices is restraining the market growth High risk related to the procedures can also act as a restricting factor for the growth of this market Strict rules and regulation is restraining the growth of this market