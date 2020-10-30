Global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Research Outlook 2020-2026|Visteon, Harman, NXP

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report titled Global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) market.

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) market.

Key Player Operating In this Report are: Bosch, Visteon, Harman, NXP, Wurth Elektronik, Yazaki Corporation, Acome, Aricent Inc, Agilent Technologies, AISIN AW Co Ltd, Analog Devices, Broadcom, Daimler AG, Freescale, Renault SA, Renesas

By Type and Application Segments

The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and material and distributive channel segments of the global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers revenue sales analysis and forecast of the global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) market by each material segment for the period 2015-2025. It also offers volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) market by each material segment for the same period. Also, it provides volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) market by each distributive channel segment for the same period.

By Type: Wiring, Relays, Switches, Sensors Memory, Others

By Application: , Introduction, Infotainment, Climate Control, Navigation, Driver Assistance Systems (DAS)

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) market

Table Of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Wiring

1.2.3 Relays

1.2.4 Switches

1.2.5 Sensors Memory

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Introduction

1.3.3 Infotainment

1.3.4 Climate Control

1.3.5 Navigation

1.3.6 Driver Assistance Systems (DAS)

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Revenue

3.4 Global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Area Served

3.6 Key Players Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Bosch

11.1.1 Bosch Company Details

11.1.2 Bosch Business Overview

11.1.3 Bosch Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Introduction

11.1.4 Bosch Revenue in Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Bosch Recent Development

11.2 Visteon

11.2.1 Visteon Company Details

11.2.2 Visteon Business Overview

11.2.3 Visteon Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Introduction

11.2.4 Visteon Revenue in Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Visteon Recent Development

11.3 Harman

11.3.1 Harman Company Details

11.3.2 Harman Business Overview

11.3.3 Harman Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Introduction

11.3.4 Harman Revenue in Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Harman Recent Development

11.4 NXP

11.4.1 NXP Company Details

11.4.2 NXP Business Overview

11.4.3 NXP Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Introduction

11.4.4 NXP Revenue in Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 NXP Recent Development

11.5 Wurth Elektronik

11.5.1 Wurth Elektronik Company Details

11.5.2 Wurth Elektronik Business Overview

11.5.3 Wurth Elektronik Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Introduction

11.5.4 Wurth Elektronik Revenue in Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Wurth Elektronik Recent Development

11.6 Yazaki Corporation

11.6.1 Yazaki Corporation Company Details

11.6.2 Yazaki Corporation Business Overview

11.6.3 Yazaki Corporation Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Introduction

11.6.4 Yazaki Corporation Revenue in Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Yazaki Corporation Recent Development

11.7 Acome

11.7.1 Acome Company Details

11.7.2 Acome Business Overview

11.7.3 Acome Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Introduction

11.7.4 Acome Revenue in Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Acome Recent Development

11.8 Aricent Inc

11.8.1 Aricent Inc Company Details

11.8.2 Aricent Inc Business Overview

11.8.3 Aricent Inc Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Introduction

11.8.4 Aricent Inc Revenue in Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Aricent Inc Recent Development

11.9 Agilent Technologies

11.9.1 Agilent Technologies Company Details

11.9.2 Agilent Technologies Business Overview

11.9.3 Agilent Technologies Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Introduction

11.9.4 Agilent Technologies Revenue in Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Agilent Technologies Recent Development

11.10 AISIN AW Co Ltd

11.10.1 AISIN AW Co Ltd Company Details

11.10.2 AISIN AW Co Ltd Business Overview

11.10.3 AISIN AW Co Ltd Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Introduction

11.10.4 AISIN AW Co Ltd Revenue in Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 AISIN AW Co Ltd Recent Development

11.11 Analog Devices

10.11.1 Analog Devices Company Details

10.11.2 Analog Devices Business Overview

10.11.3 Analog Devices Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Introduction

10.11.4 Analog Devices Revenue in Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Analog Devices Recent Development

11.12 Broadcom

10.12.1 Broadcom Company Details

10.12.2 Broadcom Business Overview

10.12.3 Broadcom Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Introduction

10.12.4 Broadcom Revenue in Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Broadcom Recent Development

11.13 Daimler AG

10.13.1 Daimler AG Company Details

10.13.2 Daimler AG Business Overview

10.13.3 Daimler AG Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Introduction

10.13.4 Daimler AG Revenue in Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Daimler AG Recent Development

11.14 Freescale

10.14.1 Freescale Company Details

10.14.2 Freescale Business Overview

10.14.3 Freescale Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Introduction

10.14.4 Freescale Revenue in Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Freescale Recent Development

11.15 Renault SA

10.15.1 Renault SA Company Details

10.15.2 Renault SA Business Overview

10.15.3 Renault SA Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Introduction

10.15.4 Renault SA Revenue in Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Renault SA Recent Development

11.16 Renesas

10.16.1 Renesas Company Details

10.16.2 Renesas Business Overview

10.16.3 Renesas Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Introduction

10.16.4 Renesas Revenue in Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Renesas Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

