Automatic Door Market Demand Soaring Among Millennial | Market Forecast to 2027 -Get Sample PDF

The automatic door has a wide range of applications in commercial spaces such as hospitals, restaurants, malls, and others. Hence rising demand for the automatic door that drives the growth of the automatic door market. However, the high initial cost and heavy maintenance cost of the door may hamper the growth of the market. Rising infrastructure projects and the adoption of automation for the door is the major factors that are propelling the growth of the automatic door market. Increasing the construction of malls, airports, multiplex theatre, and others are expected to drive the growth of the automatic door market.

Some of the key players influencing the Automatic Door Market are

ASSA ABLOY,

dormakaba Holding,

Entrematic Group AB,

GEZE UK Ltd.,

Gilgen Door Systems AG,

PORTALP Automatic Doors,

Rite-Hite,

Royal Boon Edam International B.V.

SHIPYARDDOOR PVC Fabric Door Systems

STANLEY Access Technologies LLC.

Automatic Door Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Sliding Door, Swing Door, Revolving Door, Folding Door, Others); End-user (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Geography

The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

