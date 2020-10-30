Rigid Foam Market 2020 Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2026

Global “Rigid Foam Market” 2020 Global Industry Research Report is deep analysis by historical and current status of the market/industries for Global Rigid Foam industry. Also, research report categorizes the global Rigid Foam market by Segment by Player, Type, Application, Marketing Channel, and Region. Rigid Foam Market report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. Rigid Foam Market Research Report provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Rigid Foam market.

The research covers the current Rigid Foam market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

BASF

Synthos

Covestro

DowDuPont

Sunpor

Sunde

Saint-Gobain

Owens Corning

Styrochem

Kingspan

Loyal Group

Xingda

Nanjing Hongbaoli

WanhuaChemical

Huafon

Feininger

Short Description about Rigid Foam Market:

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Rigid Foam market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Rigid Foam Market Trend, volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rigid Foam Market Size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

The global Rigid Foam Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2026. In 2020, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The Rigid Foam market is expected to grow at a Highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2026.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Polyurethane (PU)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Construction & Building

Packaging

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Rigid Foam in these regions, from 2020 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Rigid Foam Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Rigid Foam? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Rigid Foam Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Rigid Foam Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Rigid Foam Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Rigid Foam Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Rigid Foam Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Rigid Foam Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Rigid Foam Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Rigid Foam Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Rigid Foam Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Rigid Foam Industry?

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Rigid Foam Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Rigid Foam Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Rigid Foam Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Polyurethane (PU)

1.4.3 Polystyrene (PS)

1.4.4 Polyethylene (PE)

1.4.5 Polypropylene (PP)

1.4.6 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Rigid Foam Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Construction & Building

1.5.3 Packaging

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Rigid Foam Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Rigid Foam Industry

1.6.1.1 Rigid Foam Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Rigid Foam Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Rigid Foam Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Rigid Foam Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Rigid Foam Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Rigid Foam Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Rigid Foam Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Rigid Foam Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Rigid Foam Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Rigid Foam Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Rigid Foam Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Rigid Foam Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Rigid Foam Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Rigid Foam Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Rigid Foam Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Rigid Foam Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Rigid Foam Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rigid Foam Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Rigid Foam Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Rigid Foam Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Rigid Foam Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Rigid Foam Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Rigid Foam Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Rigid Foam Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Rigid Foam Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Rigid Foam Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Rigid Foam Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Rigid Foam Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Rigid Foam Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Rigid Foam Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Rigid Foam Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Rigid Foam Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Rigid Foam Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Rigid Foam Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Rigid Foam Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Rigid Foam Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Rigid Foam Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Rigid Foam Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Rigid Foam Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Rigid Foam Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Rigid Foam Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Rigid Foam by Country

6.1.1 North America Rigid Foam Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Rigid Foam Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Rigid Foam Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Rigid Foam Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Rigid Foam by Country

7.1.1 Europe Rigid Foam Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Rigid Foam Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Rigid Foam Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Rigid Foam Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Rigid Foam by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Rigid Foam Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Rigid Foam Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Rigid Foam Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Rigid Foam Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Rigid Foam by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Rigid Foam Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Rigid Foam Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Rigid Foam Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Rigid Foam Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Rigid Foam by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rigid Foam Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rigid Foam Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Rigid Foam Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Rigid Foam Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 BASF

11.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.1.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 BASF Rigid Foam Products Offered

11.1.5 BASF Recent Development

11.2 Synthos

11.2.1 Synthos Corporation Information

11.2.2 Synthos Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Synthos Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Synthos Rigid Foam Products Offered

11.2.5 Synthos Recent Development

11.3 Covestro

11.3.1 Covestro Corporation Information

11.3.2 Covestro Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Covestro Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Covestro Rigid Foam Products Offered

11.3.5 Covestro Recent Development

11.4 DowDuPont

11.4.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

11.4.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 DowDuPont Rigid Foam Products Offered

11.4.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

11.5 Sunpor

11.5.1 Sunpor Corporation Information

11.5.2 Sunpor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Sunpor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Sunpor Rigid Foam Products Offered

11.5.5 Sunpor Recent Development

11.6 Sunde

11.6.1 Sunde Corporation Information

11.6.2 Sunde Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Sunde Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Sunde Rigid Foam Products Offered

11.6.5 Sunde Recent Development

11.7 Saint-Gobain

11.7.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

11.7.2 Saint-Gobain Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Saint-Gobain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Saint-Gobain Rigid Foam Products Offered

11.7.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

11.8 Owens Corning

11.8.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

11.8.2 Owens Corning Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Owens Corning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Owens Corning Rigid Foam Products Offered

11.8.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

11.9 Styrochem

11.9.1 Styrochem Corporation Information

11.9.2 Styrochem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Styrochem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Styrochem Rigid Foam Products Offered

11.9.5 Styrochem Recent Development

11.10 Kingspan

11.10.1 Kingspan Corporation Information

11.10.2 Kingspan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Kingspan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Kingspan Rigid Foam Products Offered

11.10.5 Kingspan Recent Development

11.12 Xingda

11.12.1 Xingda Corporation Information

11.12.2 Xingda Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Xingda Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Xingda Products Offered

11.12.5 Xingda Recent Development

11.13 Nanjing Hongbaoli

11.13.1 Nanjing Hongbaoli Corporation Information

11.13.2 Nanjing Hongbaoli Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Nanjing Hongbaoli Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Nanjing Hongbaoli Products Offered

11.13.5 Nanjing Hongbaoli Recent Development

11.14 WanhuaChemical

11.14.1 WanhuaChemical Corporation Information

11.14.2 WanhuaChemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 WanhuaChemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 WanhuaChemical Products Offered

11.14.5 WanhuaChemical Recent Development

11.15 Huafon

11.15.1 Huafon Corporation Information

11.15.2 Huafon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 Huafon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Huafon Products Offered

11.15.5 Huafon Recent Development

11.16 Feininger

11.16.1 Feininger Corporation Information

11.16.2 Feininger Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Feininger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Feininger Products Offered

11.16.5 Feininger Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Rigid Foam Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Rigid Foam Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Rigid Foam Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Rigid Foam Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Rigid Foam Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Rigid Foam Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Rigid Foam Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Rigid Foam Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Rigid Foam Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Rigid Foam Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Rigid Foam Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Rigid Foam Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Rigid Foam Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Rigid Foam Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Rigid Foam Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Rigid Foam Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Rigid Foam Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Rigid Foam Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Rigid Foam Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Rigid Foam Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Rigid Foam Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Rigid Foam Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Rigid Foam Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Rigid Foam Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Rigid Foam Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

