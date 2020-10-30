Service Delivery Automation Market Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Top Key Players Ibm Corp., Uipath Srl, Ipsoft, Blue Prism, Xerox Corporation

The Global Service Delivery Automation (Sda) Industry Was Valued At $620 Million In 2014, And Is Expected To Reach $6,752 Million By 2022, Growing At A Cagr Of 25.7% From 2016 To 2022. Sda Is Also Termed As Robotic Process Automation As Well As Intelligent Automation Depending Upon The Area Of Usage. It Is A Technology That Has Replaced Array Of Human Actions Or Work And Automates The Flow Of Business Processes That Earlier Used To Be Done Manually. Automation Is Already Embedded In Software Systems To A Great Extent; For Instance, We Can See The Customer Information Is Linked Across Financial As Well As Procurement Functions.

Some of the key players of Service Delivery Automation Market:

Ibm Corp.

Uipath Srl

Ipsoft

Blue Prism

Xerox Corporation

Nice Systems Ltd.

Celaton Limited

Openspan Inc.

Sutherland Global Services

Arago Us, Inc.

The Global Service Delivery Automation Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Market Analysis by

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Service Delivery Automation market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Service Delivery Automation market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive analysis for all five regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Service Delivery Automation Market Size

2.2 Service Delivery Automation Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Service Delivery Automation Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Service Delivery Automation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Service Delivery Automation Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Service Delivery Automation Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Service Delivery Automation Sales by Product

4.2 Global Service Delivery Automation Revenue by Product

4.3 Service Delivery Automation Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Service Delivery Automation Breakdown Data by End User

