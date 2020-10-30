Mobile Advertising Market Revenue, Growth Rate, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2025 | Avazu Inc., Chartboost Inc., Facebook Inc., Flurry Inc., Google Inc.

Mobile advertising is a technique of promoting products and services on mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and featured phones through mobile applications (apps) or mobile websites (web). The mobile advertising market is segmented by format, category, and geography. Based on the format, the market is divided into search, native social, display, video, and short message service (SMS). Among formats, the search segment contributed maximum market share in 2014 owing to increase in awareness about health, safety, entertainment, and hobbies & interests among mobile users.

Some of the key players of Mobile Advertising Market:

Applovin Corporation

Avazu Inc.

Chartboost Inc.

Facebook Inc.

Flurry Inc.

Google Inc.

Inmobi Pte. Ltd.

Matomy Media Group Ltd.

Millennial Media Inc.

Smaato Inc.

The Global Mobile Advertising Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players.

Market Analysis by

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Mobile Advertising market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Mobile Advertising market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive analysis for all five regions.

