Polyimides Market Product Types, End-Users, Regional Outlook, Growth, Trends And Forecast To 2026 – Hitachi Chemical, Mitsui Chemicals, SABIC, Saint-Gobain S.A., Skckolonpi, Inc., Arakawa Chemicals Industries

Global Polyimides Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9%. Some of the factors such as rising usage of polyimide in automotive and aerospace and innovation and technological expansion in electronics manufacturing are propelling the market growth. However, low-slung bonding power in comparison to alternate is hampering the market.

Polyimide is a polymer of imide monomers. Polyimides are a group of tremendously strong synthetic monomers which are remarkably chemical and heat resilient. These resources are efficiently used to substitute steel and glass in several challenging industrial applications.

Based on the end user, the industrial segment is to lead the market growth in the packaging industry, which is mainly used for packaging of water (bottled), foodstuff, and alcoholic drinks. Though it is a downstream product of crude oils, with rising ecological apprehensions and reducing oil reserves, polyimides producers are shifting toward the expansion of bio-based PI.

Depending on the geography, Asia Pacific is leading the market due to the increasing population and growing development rates has made China the prime consumer of polyimides. The rising electronic assembly activities and the increasing packaging sector in China are expected to advance the demand for polyimides at a healthy rate.

Some of the prominent key players in the Healthcare Education Solutions market include Hitachi Chemical, Mitsui Chemicals, SABIC, Saint-Gobain S.A., Skckolonpi, Inc., Arakawa Chemicals Industries, Ltd., Taimide Tech. Inc., Yunda Electronic Materials Co., Ltd., I.S.T Corporation, Flexcon Company, Inc., UBE Industries Ltd., EvertechEnvisafe Ecology Co. Ltd, Kaneka Corporation, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company and Nitto Denko Corporation.

Compositions Covered:

– Semi-Aromatic

– Aromatic

– Aliphatic

Types covered:

– Thermoplastic

– Thermosetting

Technologies Covered:

– Isotactic Pressing

– Extrusion

– Direct Forming

– Hot Compression Molding

– Electrospinning Method

– Other Technologies

Products Covered:

– Polyimide Film

– Polyimide Laminate and Prepreg

– Polyamide Alloys

– XLS Polyimide

– Polyimide Powder P84

– Solimide

– High-Temperature Polyimide Resin System

– Polymer Nano-fibers

End Users Covered:

– Automotive & Transportation

– Electrical & Electronics

– Healthcare

– Aerospace

– Industrial

– Chemical Industry

– Water Treatment

– 3D Printing

– Other End Users

