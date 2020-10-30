Plastic Caps and Closures Market Sales Segmentation And Analysis By Recent Trends, Development And Growth Factors By Regions Overview To 2026

Global Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market is accounted for $22.2 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $227.2 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 29.5% during the forecast period. Some of the factors such increasing demand for green materials in developing countries, growth demands for demand for renewable and biodegradable natural materials and advancements in the personal care industry are boosting the market growth. However, low cost substitute products are hindering the growth of the market.

Nanocrystalline cellulose is a renewable nanomaterial that has gained a lot of notice for its use as a biomedical fabric due to its outstanding physical and biological properties, such as surface chemistry, low toxicity, biodegradability, and biocompatibility. Furthermore, it provides an overview of the most recent advancements in nanocrystallinefibre and their nanocomposites in the biomedical pasture.

Based on End User, Paper Processing segment held considerable market share due to it helps improving fiber to fiber bond force and can be used as a barrier in oil-proof type papers. By geography, Asia Pacific acquired the largest market share during the forecast period owing increase in automotive production in Japan is expected to create new growth promise for nanocrystalline cellulose manufacturers.

Some of the key players profiled in the Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market include Airborne Imaging, Dibotics, Firmatek, Flir Systems, Fugro, IGI, Lasermap Inc., Leica Geosystems, Merrick & Company, RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Saab, Teledyne Technologies, VelodyneLidar and XactSense.

Sources Covered:

– Hardwood Pulp

– Softwood Pulp

Forms Covered:

– Liquid Nanocrystalline Cellulose

– Powder Nanocrystalline Cellulose

Grades Covered:

– Pharmaceutical/Food Grade Nanocrystalline Cellulose

– Industrial Grade Nanocrystalline Cellulose

– Technical Grade

Products Covered:

– Cellulose Nanocomposites

– Cellulose Nanocrystals

– Cellulose Nanofibrils

– Other Products

Applications Covered:

– Rheology Modifier

– Personal Care

– Paper Processing

– Packaging

– Drilling Fluid

– Composites

– Biomedicine

End Users Covered:

– Paints & Coatings

– Medical & Pharmaceutical

– Food & Beverages

– Other End Users

