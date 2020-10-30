COVID 19 | Vaccines Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Scope, Key Players like Emergent Biosolutions, Inc., Glaxosmithkline Plc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc.

The report states that the global vaccines market accounted for $31.2 Billion in 2016 and is anticipated to reach $65.1 Billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

The emerging vaccines for malaria, dengue, Zika, HIV, Ebola, and other serotypes are expected to propel the market growth in the forthcoming years. In addition, the ongoing vaccination programs and the recommendation doses for respective vaccine in the developing and the under-developed countries have supplemented the market growth.

High prevalence of diseases worldwide, surge in government focus towards immunization programs, and the emergence of technologically advanced vaccines drive the growth of the global vaccines market. Additionally, the prospect of high growth in emerging economies provides lucrative opportunities for emerging market players. However, high duration for vaccine production and high cost associated with it impede market growth.

Based on indication, the market is categorized into Pneumococcal Disease, Influenza, Human Papilloma Virus, Meningococcal Disease, Rotavirus, Varicella, Diphtheria, Pertussis, & Tetanus (DTP), Polio, Hepatitis, Measles, Mumps, & Rubella (MMR), and Other Indications. The pneumococcal disease segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to the fact that Streptococcus pneumoniae (a pathogenic bacteria) is the leading cause of infectious diseases globally. However, human papilloma virus (HPV) segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 12.4% from 2017 to 2023, as it is the most common type of sexually transmitted disease, specifically in women, which causes cervical cancer, the fourth most common type of cancer prevailing in women. Regionally, North America dominated the global vaccines market in 2016. However, Asia-Pacific is poised to exhibit the highest growth rate of 12.0%, owing to the high demand for vaccination in densely populated areas, such as India and China.

