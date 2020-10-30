Japan Oncology Drugs Market 2020 Size, Share, COVID 19 Industry Growth Reports, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026

Japan Oncology Drugs Market by Drug Class Type, and Indication: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026, the Japan oncology drugs market accounted for $9,405 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $14,109 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Factors such as rise in incidence of cancer in Japan, increase in healthcare expenditure and surge in research related to new drug discovery for cancer treatment in the region are the major factors that boost the growth of Japan oncology drugs market. Furthermore, surge in geriatric population also contributes to the growth of the market as the elderly are more prone to certain cancer such as prostate cancer. Moreover, surge in awareness related to early diagnosis of cancer leading to rise in demand of oncology drugs for treatment is another factor that fuels the growth of the market in Japan. In addition, rise in number of pipeline products is expected to provide lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

Key Findings of the Japan Oncology Drugs Market:

Targeted therapy occupied approximately half share of the Japan oncology drugs market in 2018.

The immunotherapy segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

The gastrointestinal cancer segment accounted for two-fifth share of the market in 2018.

Lung cancer is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.

Major Key Players: –

Major players operating in the market include Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd, Johnson and Johnson, Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd, AstraZeneca plc, AbbVie Inc., Celgene Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Astellas Pharma Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

Various strategies adopted by these companies to gain stronghold of the market include partnerships, collaborations, approvals, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, expansions, and others.

