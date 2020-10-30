North America Medical Display Market Growth Analysis Forecast 2026: ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Barco NV, BenQ Medical Technology, Coje CO., LTD

Growth in adoption of hybrid operating rooms, short replacement cycles of medical displays, and increase in preference for minimally invasive treatments propel the growth of the North America and Europe medical display market.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the drivers & opportunities, wavering market trends, competitive market landscape, and market size & estimates. According to the report, the North America and Europe medical display market was estimated at $1.01 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $1.51 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.2% during the study period.

Download Sample Report with Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5395

Key players in the industry-

The key market players analyzed in the North America and Europe medical display market report include ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Barco NV, BenQ Medical Technology, Coje CO., LTD., Double Black Imaging Corporation, Advantech Co., Ltd. (Advantech), Axiomtek Co., Ltd., LG Display Co., Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., Novanta Inc. (Novanta), Shenzhen Beacon Display Technology Co., FSN Medical Technologies, Hisense Medical, HP INC., Sony Corporation, Alpha Display, JVC Kenwood Holdings Inc., Nanjing Jusha Commercial & Trading Co, Ltd., Ltd., Steris PLC, and EIZO Corporation (EIZO). These market players have taken recourse to exclusive strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

The surgical segment to remain lucrative till 2026-

Based on application, the surgical segment accounted for more than one-fourth of the total market share in 2018 and is anticipated to rule the roost throughout 2019–2026. This is attributed to the higher adoption of medical displays in surgical procedures. Simultaneously, the segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the estimated period.

The U.S generated the largest share in 2018-

Based on geography, the U.S segment held the major share in 2018, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market. Availability of medical displays with high end configurations has spurred the growth of the segment. At the same time, Germany is predicted to showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during 2019–2026.

For Purchase Enquiry at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5395

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com