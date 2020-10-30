Cancer Pain Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, Scope, Key Players like Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc., BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., Daiichi Sankyo

Increase in incidence of cancer worldwide, surge in healthcare expenditure, and advancements in technology drive the growth of the global cancer pain market.

The global cancer pain market size accounted for $5.53 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $7.54 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The global cancer pain market is divided on the basis of type, disease indication, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into opioids, non-opioids, and nerve blockers. The opioids segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing more than half of the market and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the study period. In addition, the segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Frontrunner of the industry

Leading market players analyzed in the research Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd., BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Grunenthal Pharma GmbH & Co. KG, Mundipharma International Limited, Insys Therapeutics, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Orexo AB, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

The global cancer pain market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across the Asia-pacific region is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. However, the market across North America held the largest share in 2018, contributing more than two-fifths of the market.

North America to maintain its highest share by 2025

Based on region, North America accounted for the major market share in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market share. This region is expected to maintain its highest share during the forecast period. This is due to rapid increase in prevalence of different types of cancers, advancements in technologies, ease in availability of pain therapeutics, and availability of premiere chemotherapy treatments. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific would register the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025, owing to rise in prevalence of cancer in China, Japan, and India, increase in early screening of cancer, and surge in availability of pain therapeutics.

Lung cancer segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on disease indication, the lung cancer segment held the major share in 2018, contributing for nearly one-fourth of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, this segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2025. This is a lucrative segment, owing to high prevalence of lung cancer and increase in the usage of cancer pain killers to get relief, upsurge in cigarette smoking population, and availability of advanced diagnostic techniques.

