Meningococcal Vaccines Market 2020 Growth factors, Industry Analysis, Scope, COVID 19 Analysis Report and Forecast, 2020–2026

The conjugate segment to maintain its lead by 2026

Based on vaccine type, the conjugate segment held the largest share of the global meningococcal vaccine market, accounting for nearly half of the total market share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its lead by 2026. Moreover, this segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.2% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to usage of vaccines in routine immunization schedules, preventive campaigns, and outbreak responses. The research also analyzes segments including polysachharide and subcapsular.

North America to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2018, holding nearly half of the global meningococcal vaccine market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to surge in prevalence of meningitis disease and ease in availability of meningococcal vaccine products for treatment of the disease. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 14.7% from 2019 to 2026, owing to surge in outbreaks of meningococcal diseases and widespread availability of products.

The key market players analyzed in the report involves Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co., Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hualan Biological Engineering Inc., Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd, Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Bio-Manguinhos, and Bio-Med Pvt. Limited.

