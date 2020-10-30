Global Malaria Diagnostics Market COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Growth, Key Players: Abbott Laboratories, Access Bio. Inc., Atlas Medical, Biomérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Global malaria diagnostics industry was estimated at $728,870 thousand in 2018, and is expected to hit $1,085,106 thousand by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Malaria is a serious infectious disease, which can be lethal for the host if left untreated. Furthermore, it is transmitted through the bite of infected female Anopheles mosquito. The bite leads to spreading of Plasmodium parasites into the blood, which, in, turn spread to liver cells where they multiply at a fast rate to invade red blood cells. These parasites further grow and mature in red blood cells to form merozoites. These merozoites are responsible for rupturing of red blood cells to invade other red blood cells. This leads to fever, tiredness, vomiting, headaches, impaired consciousness, multiple convulsions, and abnormal bleeding. Hence, tests and procedures to identify the disease are necessary and are known as malaria diagnostics. There are different types of malaria diagnostics such as rapid diagnostic tests, microscopy, and molecular diagnostic tests.

Frontrunners in the industry-

Access Bio. Inc.

Siemens AG.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Premier Medical Corporation Pvt Ltd.

Atlas Medical

Biomérieux SA

Meridian Bioscience Inc.

Novartis AG

Abbott Laboratories

Olympus Corporation

Based on region, LAMEA held the highest market share in terms of revenue, accounting for more than 90% of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to maintain its highest contribution throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. This is due to huge potential patient base along with increase in awareness regarding usage of antimalarial drugs. North America would witness a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on end user, the clinics segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to contribute its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the diagnostic centers segment would witness the largest growth rate with a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2026. The research also discusses the hospitals segment.

