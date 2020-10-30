Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | BASF, Pidilite Industries, THE EUCLID CHEMICAL COMPANY, Sika, Saint-Gobain Weber

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Research Report: BASF, Pidilite Industries, THE EUCLID CHEMICAL COMPANY, Sika, Saint-Gobain Weber, Adhesives Technology Corporation (ATC), Flexcrete, Mapei, Remmers, Tarmac

Types: Polymer cementitious

Epoxy-based



Applications: Building and car park

Road and infrastructure

Utility industries



The Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Polymer cementitious

1.4.3 Epoxy-based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Building and car park

1.5.3 Road and infrastructure

1.5.4 Utility industries

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) by Country

6.1.1 North America Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) by Country

7.1.1 Europe Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 BASF

11.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 BASF Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Products Offered

11.1.5 BASF Related Developments

11.2 Pidilite Industries

11.2.1 Pidilite Industries Corporation Information

11.2.2 Pidilite Industries Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Pidilite Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Pidilite Industries Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Products Offered

11.2.5 Pidilite Industries Related Developments

11.3 THE EUCLID CHEMICAL COMPANY

11.3.1 THE EUCLID CHEMICAL COMPANY Corporation Information

11.3.2 THE EUCLID CHEMICAL COMPANY Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 THE EUCLID CHEMICAL COMPANY Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 THE EUCLID CHEMICAL COMPANY Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Products Offered

11.3.5 THE EUCLID CHEMICAL COMPANY Related Developments

11.4 Sika

11.4.1 Sika Corporation Information

11.4.2 Sika Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Sika Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Sika Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Products Offered

11.4.5 Sika Related Developments

11.5 Saint-Gobain Weber

11.5.1 Saint-Gobain Weber Corporation Information

11.5.2 Saint-Gobain Weber Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Saint-Gobain Weber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Saint-Gobain Weber Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Products Offered

11.5.5 Saint-Gobain Weber Related Developments

11.6 Adhesives Technology Corporation (ATC)

11.6.1 Adhesives Technology Corporation (ATC) Corporation Information

11.6.2 Adhesives Technology Corporation (ATC) Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Adhesives Technology Corporation (ATC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Adhesives Technology Corporation (ATC) Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Products Offered

11.6.5 Adhesives Technology Corporation (ATC) Related Developments

11.7 Flexcrete

11.7.1 Flexcrete Corporation Information

11.7.2 Flexcrete Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Flexcrete Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Flexcrete Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Products Offered

11.7.5 Flexcrete Related Developments

11.8 Mapei

11.8.1 Mapei Corporation Information

11.8.2 Mapei Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Mapei Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Mapei Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Products Offered

11.8.5 Mapei Related Developments

11.9 Remmers

11.9.1 Remmers Corporation Information

11.9.2 Remmers Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Remmers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Remmers Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Products Offered

11.9.5 Remmers Related Developments

11.10 Tarmac

11.10.1 Tarmac Corporation Information

11.10.2 Tarmac Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Tarmac Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Tarmac Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Products Offered

11.10.5 Tarmac Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”