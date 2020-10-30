Bonded Carbide Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| Sandvik, Xinrui, Shareate, SINTER SUD, Kennametal

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Bonded Carbide market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bonded Carbide market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bonded Carbide report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bonded Carbide report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bonded Carbide market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bonded Carbide market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bonded Carbide market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bonded Carbide market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bonded Carbide market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Bonded Carbide Market Research Report: Sandvik, Xinrui, Shareate, SINTER SUD, Kennametal, Mitsubishi Materials, Iscar, Xiamen Tungsten, Zhuzhou Cemented Carbide Group, Zhangyuan Tungsten, Toshiba, JTCC

Types: R5

GT35

TM52

TM60

GW1



Applications: Cutting

Geological

Mould

Structural Parts

Wear Part



The Bonded Carbide Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bonded Carbide market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bonded Carbide market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Bonded Carbide market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bonded Carbide industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Bonded Carbide market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Bonded Carbide market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bonded Carbide market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bonded Carbide Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Bonded Carbide Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Bonded Carbide Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 R5

1.4.3 GT35

1.4.4 TM52

1.4.5 TM60

1.4.6 GW1

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bonded Carbide Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Cutting

1.5.3 Geological

1.5.4 Mould

1.5.5 Structural Parts

1.5.6 Wear Part

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bonded Carbide Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Bonded Carbide Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Bonded Carbide Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Bonded Carbide, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Bonded Carbide Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Bonded Carbide Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Bonded Carbide Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Bonded Carbide Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Bonded Carbide Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Bonded Carbide Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Bonded Carbide Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Bonded Carbide Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Bonded Carbide Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Bonded Carbide Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bonded Carbide Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Bonded Carbide Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Bonded Carbide Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Bonded Carbide Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Bonded Carbide Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Bonded Carbide Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Bonded Carbide Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Bonded Carbide Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Bonded Carbide Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Bonded Carbide Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Bonded Carbide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Bonded Carbide Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Bonded Carbide Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Bonded Carbide Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Bonded Carbide Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Bonded Carbide Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Bonded Carbide Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Bonded Carbide Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Bonded Carbide Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Bonded Carbide Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Bonded Carbide Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Bonded Carbide Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Bonded Carbide Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Bonded Carbide Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Bonded Carbide by Country

6.1.1 North America Bonded Carbide Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Bonded Carbide Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Bonded Carbide Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Bonded Carbide Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Bonded Carbide by Country

7.1.1 Europe Bonded Carbide Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Bonded Carbide Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Bonded Carbide Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Bonded Carbide Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Bonded Carbide by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Bonded Carbide Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Bonded Carbide Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Bonded Carbide Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Bonded Carbide Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Bonded Carbide by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Bonded Carbide Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Bonded Carbide Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Bonded Carbide Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Bonded Carbide Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Bonded Carbide by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bonded Carbide Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bonded Carbide Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Bonded Carbide Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Bonded Carbide Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Sandvik

11.1.1 Sandvik Corporation Information

11.1.2 Sandvik Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Sandvik Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Sandvik Bonded Carbide Products Offered

11.1.5 Sandvik Related Developments

11.2 Xinrui

11.2.1 Xinrui Corporation Information

11.2.2 Xinrui Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Xinrui Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Xinrui Bonded Carbide Products Offered

11.2.5 Xinrui Related Developments

11.3 Shareate

11.3.1 Shareate Corporation Information

11.3.2 Shareate Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Shareate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Shareate Bonded Carbide Products Offered

11.3.5 Shareate Related Developments

11.4 SINTER SUD

11.4.1 SINTER SUD Corporation Information

11.4.2 SINTER SUD Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 SINTER SUD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 SINTER SUD Bonded Carbide Products Offered

11.4.5 SINTER SUD Related Developments

11.5 Kennametal

11.5.1 Kennametal Corporation Information

11.5.2 Kennametal Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Kennametal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Kennametal Bonded Carbide Products Offered

11.5.5 Kennametal Related Developments

11.6 Mitsubishi Materials

11.6.1 Mitsubishi Materials Corporation Information

11.6.2 Mitsubishi Materials Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Mitsubishi Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Mitsubishi Materials Bonded Carbide Products Offered

11.6.5 Mitsubishi Materials Related Developments

11.7 Iscar

11.7.1 Iscar Corporation Information

11.7.2 Iscar Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Iscar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Iscar Bonded Carbide Products Offered

11.7.5 Iscar Related Developments

11.8 Xiamen Tungsten

11.8.1 Xiamen Tungsten Corporation Information

11.8.2 Xiamen Tungsten Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Xiamen Tungsten Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Xiamen Tungsten Bonded Carbide Products Offered

11.8.5 Xiamen Tungsten Related Developments

11.9 Zhuzhou Cemented Carbide Group

11.9.1 Zhuzhou Cemented Carbide Group Corporation Information

11.9.2 Zhuzhou Cemented Carbide Group Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Zhuzhou Cemented Carbide Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Zhuzhou Cemented Carbide Group Bonded Carbide Products Offered

11.9.5 Zhuzhou Cemented Carbide Group Related Developments

11.10 Zhangyuan Tungsten

11.10.1 Zhangyuan Tungsten Corporation Information

11.10.2 Zhangyuan Tungsten Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Zhangyuan Tungsten Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Zhangyuan Tungsten Bonded Carbide Products Offered

11.10.5 Zhangyuan Tungsten Related Developments

11.12 JTCC

11.12.1 JTCC Corporation Information

11.12.2 JTCC Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 JTCC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 JTCC Products Offered

11.12.5 JTCC Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Bonded Carbide Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Bonded Carbide Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Bonded Carbide Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Bonded Carbide Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Bonded Carbide Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Bonded Carbide Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Bonded Carbide Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Bonded Carbide Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Bonded Carbide Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Bonded Carbide Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Bonded Carbide Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Bonded Carbide Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Bonded Carbide Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Bonded Carbide Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Bonded Carbide Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Bonded Carbide Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Bonded Carbide Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Bonded Carbide Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Bonded Carbide Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Bonded Carbide Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Bonded Carbide Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Bonded Carbide Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Bonded Carbide Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Bonded Carbide Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Bonded Carbide Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”