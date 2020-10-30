Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | CertainTeed Roofing, Tata Steel Europe, NCI Building Systems, Kingspan Group, BlueScope Steel Limited

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Research Report: CertainTeed Roofing, Tata Steel Europe, NCI Building Systems, Kingspan Group, BlueScope Steel Limited, Fletcher Building, Nucor Building Systems, Metal Sales Manufacturing, OmniMax International, Safal Group, Isopan, Pruszynski Ltd, McElroy Metal, Carlisle SynTec Systems, Firestone Building Products, Chief Industries, Ideal Roofing, Bilka, ATAS International, Interlock Roofing, Drexel Metals Inc, Headwaters Inc, Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials, EDCO, Reed’s Metals, Hangzhou Tianjing Building Materials

Types: Corrugated Steel Panels

Steel Shingles and Shakes

Stone-coated Steel Tiles

Standing Seam



Applications: Commercial Buildings

Warehouse

Factory Buildings

Other Industry Buildings



The Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Corrugated Steel Panels

1.4.3 Steel Shingles and Shakes

1.4.4 Stone-coated Steel Tiles

1.4.5 Standing Seam

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial Buildings

1.5.3 Warehouse

1.5.4 Factory Buildings

1.5.5 Other Industry Buildings

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing by Country

6.1.1 North America Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing by Country

7.1.1 Europe Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 CertainTeed Roofing

11.1.1 CertainTeed Roofing Corporation Information

11.1.2 CertainTeed Roofing Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 CertainTeed Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 CertainTeed Roofing Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Products Offered

11.1.5 CertainTeed Roofing Related Developments

11.2 Tata Steel Europe

11.2.1 Tata Steel Europe Corporation Information

11.2.2 Tata Steel Europe Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Tata Steel Europe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Tata Steel Europe Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Products Offered

11.2.5 Tata Steel Europe Related Developments

11.3 NCI Building Systems

11.3.1 NCI Building Systems Corporation Information

11.3.2 NCI Building Systems Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 NCI Building Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 NCI Building Systems Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Products Offered

11.3.5 NCI Building Systems Related Developments

11.4 Kingspan Group

11.4.1 Kingspan Group Corporation Information

11.4.2 Kingspan Group Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Kingspan Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Kingspan Group Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Products Offered

11.4.5 Kingspan Group Related Developments

11.5 BlueScope Steel Limited

11.5.1 BlueScope Steel Limited Corporation Information

11.5.2 BlueScope Steel Limited Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 BlueScope Steel Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 BlueScope Steel Limited Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Products Offered

11.5.5 BlueScope Steel Limited Related Developments

11.6 Fletcher Building

11.6.1 Fletcher Building Corporation Information

11.6.2 Fletcher Building Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Fletcher Building Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Fletcher Building Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Products Offered

11.6.5 Fletcher Building Related Developments

11.7 Nucor Building Systems

11.7.1 Nucor Building Systems Corporation Information

11.7.2 Nucor Building Systems Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Nucor Building Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Nucor Building Systems Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Products Offered

11.7.5 Nucor Building Systems Related Developments

11.8 Metal Sales Manufacturing

11.8.1 Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation Information

11.8.2 Metal Sales Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Metal Sales Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Metal Sales Manufacturing Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Products Offered

11.8.5 Metal Sales Manufacturing Related Developments

11.9 OmniMax International

11.9.1 OmniMax International Corporation Information

11.9.2 OmniMax International Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 OmniMax International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 OmniMax International Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Products Offered

11.9.5 OmniMax International Related Developments

11.10 Safal Group

11.10.1 Safal Group Corporation Information

11.10.2 Safal Group Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Safal Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Safal Group Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Products Offered

11.10.5 Safal Group Related Developments

11.12 Pruszynski Ltd

11.12.1 Pruszynski Ltd Corporation Information

11.12.2 Pruszynski Ltd Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Pruszynski Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Pruszynski Ltd Products Offered

11.12.5 Pruszynski Ltd Related Developments

11.13 McElroy Metal

11.13.1 McElroy Metal Corporation Information

11.13.2 McElroy Metal Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 McElroy Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 McElroy Metal Products Offered

11.13.5 McElroy Metal Related Developments

11.14 Carlisle SynTec Systems

11.14.1 Carlisle SynTec Systems Corporation Information

11.14.2 Carlisle SynTec Systems Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Carlisle SynTec Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Carlisle SynTec Systems Products Offered

11.14.5 Carlisle SynTec Systems Related Developments

11.15 Firestone Building Products

11.15.1 Firestone Building Products Corporation Information

11.15.2 Firestone Building Products Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Firestone Building Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Firestone Building Products Products Offered

11.15.5 Firestone Building Products Related Developments

11.16 Chief Industries

11.16.1 Chief Industries Corporation Information

11.16.2 Chief Industries Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Chief Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Chief Industries Products Offered

11.16.5 Chief Industries Related Developments

11.17 Ideal Roofing

11.17.1 Ideal Roofing Corporation Information

11.17.2 Ideal Roofing Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Ideal Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Ideal Roofing Products Offered

11.17.5 Ideal Roofing Related Developments

11.18 Bilka

11.18.1 Bilka Corporation Information

11.18.2 Bilka Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Bilka Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Bilka Products Offered

11.18.5 Bilka Related Developments

11.19 ATAS International

11.19.1 ATAS International Corporation Information

11.19.2 ATAS International Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 ATAS International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 ATAS International Products Offered

11.19.5 ATAS International Related Developments

11.20 Interlock Roofing

11.20.1 Interlock Roofing Corporation Information

11.20.2 Interlock Roofing Description and Business Overview

11.20.3 Interlock Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Interlock Roofing Products Offered

11.20.5 Interlock Roofing Related Developments

11.21 Drexel Metals Inc

11.21.1 Drexel Metals Inc Corporation Information

11.21.2 Drexel Metals Inc Description and Business Overview

11.21.3 Drexel Metals Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 Drexel Metals Inc Products Offered

11.21.5 Drexel Metals Inc Related Developments

11.22 Headwaters Inc

11.22.1 Headwaters Inc Corporation Information

11.22.2 Headwaters Inc Description and Business Overview

11.22.3 Headwaters Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 Headwaters Inc Products Offered

11.22.5 Headwaters Inc Related Developments

11.23 Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials

11.23.1 Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials Corporation Information

11.23.2 Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials Description and Business Overview

11.23.3 Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.23.4 Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials Products Offered

11.23.5 Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials Related Developments

11.24 EDCO

11.24.1 EDCO Corporation Information

11.24.2 EDCO Description and Business Overview

11.24.3 EDCO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.24.4 EDCO Products Offered

11.24.5 EDCO Related Developments

11.25 Reed’s Metals

11.25.1 Reed’s Metals Corporation Information

11.25.2 Reed’s Metals Description and Business Overview

11.25.3 Reed’s Metals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.25.4 Reed’s Metals Products Offered

11.25.5 Reed’s Metals Related Developments

11.26 Hangzhou Tianjing Building Materials

11.26.1 Hangzhou Tianjing Building Materials Corporation Information

11.26.2 Hangzhou Tianjing Building Materials Description and Business Overview

11.26.3 Hangzhou Tianjing Building Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.26.4 Hangzhou Tianjing Building Materials Products Offered

11.26.5 Hangzhou Tianjing Building Materials Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”