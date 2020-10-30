Metal Roofing Tiles Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| CertainTeed Roofing, Bilka, Pruszynski Ltd, McElroy Metal, Inc.

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Metal Roofing Tiles market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Metal Roofing Tiles market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Metal Roofing Tiles report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Metal Roofing Tiles report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Metal Roofing Tiles market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Metal Roofing Tiles market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Metal Roofing Tiles market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Metal Roofing Tiles market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Metal Roofing Tiles market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Metal Roofing Tiles Market Research Report: CertainTeed Roofing, Bilka, Pruszynski Ltd, McElroy Metal, Inc., Fletcher Building, BlueScope Steel Limited, Safal Group, Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials, Ideal Roofing, TILCOR, JINHU, ATAS International, Inc., Dezhou Fuda Metal, Dezhou Fuda Metal, Boral, JINHU, Met-tile, Hangzhou Tianjing Building materials

Types: Steel Coated Roofing Tiles

Aluminum Coated Roofing Tiles

Copper Coated Roofing Tiles

Others



Applications: Residential Buildings

Non-Residential Buildings



The Metal Roofing Tiles Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Metal Roofing Tiles market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Metal Roofing Tiles market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Metal Roofing Tiles market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Metal Roofing Tiles industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Metal Roofing Tiles market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Metal Roofing Tiles market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Metal Roofing Tiles market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Metal Roofing Tiles Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Metal Roofing Tiles Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Metal Roofing Tiles Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Steel Coated Roofing Tiles

1.4.3 Aluminum Coated Roofing Tiles

1.4.4 Copper Coated Roofing Tiles

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Metal Roofing Tiles Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential Buildings

1.5.3 Non-Residential Buildings

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Metal Roofing Tiles Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Metal Roofing Tiles Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Metal Roofing Tiles Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Metal Roofing Tiles, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Metal Roofing Tiles Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Metal Roofing Tiles Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Metal Roofing Tiles Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Metal Roofing Tiles Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Metal Roofing Tiles Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Metal Roofing Tiles Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Metal Roofing Tiles Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Metal Roofing Tiles Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Metal Roofing Tiles Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Metal Roofing Tiles Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Metal Roofing Tiles Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Metal Roofing Tiles Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Metal Roofing Tiles Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Metal Roofing Tiles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Metal Roofing Tiles Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Metal Roofing Tiles Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Metal Roofing Tiles Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Metal Roofing Tiles Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Metal Roofing Tiles Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Metal Roofing Tiles Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Metal Roofing Tiles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Metal Roofing Tiles Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Metal Roofing Tiles Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Metal Roofing Tiles Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Metal Roofing Tiles Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Metal Roofing Tiles Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Metal Roofing Tiles Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Metal Roofing Tiles Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Metal Roofing Tiles Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Metal Roofing Tiles Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Metal Roofing Tiles Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Metal Roofing Tiles Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Metal Roofing Tiles Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Metal Roofing Tiles Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Metal Roofing Tiles by Country

6.1.1 North America Metal Roofing Tiles Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Metal Roofing Tiles Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Metal Roofing Tiles Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Metal Roofing Tiles Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Metal Roofing Tiles by Country

7.1.1 Europe Metal Roofing Tiles Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Metal Roofing Tiles Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Metal Roofing Tiles Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Metal Roofing Tiles Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Metal Roofing Tiles by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Metal Roofing Tiles Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Metal Roofing Tiles Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Metal Roofing Tiles Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Metal Roofing Tiles Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Metal Roofing Tiles by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Metal Roofing Tiles Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Metal Roofing Tiles Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Metal Roofing Tiles Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Metal Roofing Tiles Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Roofing Tiles by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Roofing Tiles Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Roofing Tiles Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Roofing Tiles Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Metal Roofing Tiles Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 CertainTeed Roofing

11.1.1 CertainTeed Roofing Corporation Information

11.1.2 CertainTeed Roofing Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 CertainTeed Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 CertainTeed Roofing Metal Roofing Tiles Products Offered

11.1.5 CertainTeed Roofing Related Developments

11.2 Bilka

11.2.1 Bilka Corporation Information

11.2.2 Bilka Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Bilka Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Bilka Metal Roofing Tiles Products Offered

11.2.5 Bilka Related Developments

11.3 Pruszynski Ltd

11.3.1 Pruszynski Ltd Corporation Information

11.3.2 Pruszynski Ltd Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Pruszynski Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Pruszynski Ltd Metal Roofing Tiles Products Offered

11.3.5 Pruszynski Ltd Related Developments

11.4 McElroy Metal, Inc.

11.4.1 McElroy Metal, Inc. Corporation Information

11.4.2 McElroy Metal, Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 McElroy Metal, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 McElroy Metal, Inc. Metal Roofing Tiles Products Offered

11.4.5 McElroy Metal, Inc. Related Developments

11.5 Fletcher Building

11.5.1 Fletcher Building Corporation Information

11.5.2 Fletcher Building Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Fletcher Building Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Fletcher Building Metal Roofing Tiles Products Offered

11.5.5 Fletcher Building Related Developments

11.6 BlueScope Steel Limited

11.6.1 BlueScope Steel Limited Corporation Information

11.6.2 BlueScope Steel Limited Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 BlueScope Steel Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 BlueScope Steel Limited Metal Roofing Tiles Products Offered

11.6.5 BlueScope Steel Limited Related Developments

11.7 Safal Group

11.7.1 Safal Group Corporation Information

11.7.2 Safal Group Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Safal Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Safal Group Metal Roofing Tiles Products Offered

11.7.5 Safal Group Related Developments

11.8 Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials

11.8.1 Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials Corporation Information

11.8.2 Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials Metal Roofing Tiles Products Offered

11.8.5 Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials Related Developments

11.9 Ideal Roofing

11.9.1 Ideal Roofing Corporation Information

11.9.2 Ideal Roofing Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Ideal Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Ideal Roofing Metal Roofing Tiles Products Offered

11.9.5 Ideal Roofing Related Developments

11.10 TILCOR

11.10.1 TILCOR Corporation Information

11.10.2 TILCOR Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 TILCOR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 TILCOR Metal Roofing Tiles Products Offered

11.10.5 TILCOR Related Developments

11.12 ATAS International, Inc.

11.12.1 ATAS International, Inc. Corporation Information

11.12.2 ATAS International, Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 ATAS International, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 ATAS International, Inc. Products Offered

11.12.5 ATAS International, Inc. Related Developments

11.13 Dezhou Fuda Metal

11.13.1 Dezhou Fuda Metal Corporation Information

11.13.2 Dezhou Fuda Metal Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Dezhou Fuda Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Dezhou Fuda Metal Products Offered

11.13.5 Dezhou Fuda Metal Related Developments

11.14 Dezhou Fuda Metal

11.14.1 Dezhou Fuda Metal Corporation Information

11.14.2 Dezhou Fuda Metal Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Dezhou Fuda Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Dezhou Fuda Metal Products Offered

11.14.5 Dezhou Fuda Metal Related Developments

11.15 Boral

11.15.1 Boral Corporation Information

11.15.2 Boral Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Boral Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Boral Products Offered

11.15.5 Boral Related Developments

11.16 JINHU

11.16.1 JINHU Corporation Information

11.16.2 JINHU Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 JINHU Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 JINHU Products Offered

11.16.5 JINHU Related Developments

11.17 Met-tile

11.17.1 Met-tile Corporation Information

11.17.2 Met-tile Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Met-tile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Met-tile Products Offered

11.17.5 Met-tile Related Developments

11.18 Hangzhou Tianjing Building materials

11.18.1 Hangzhou Tianjing Building materials Corporation Information

11.18.2 Hangzhou Tianjing Building materials Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Hangzhou Tianjing Building materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Hangzhou Tianjing Building materials Products Offered

11.18.5 Hangzhou Tianjing Building materials Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Metal Roofing Tiles Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Metal Roofing Tiles Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Metal Roofing Tiles Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Metal Roofing Tiles Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Metal Roofing Tiles Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Metal Roofing Tiles Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Metal Roofing Tiles Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Metal Roofing Tiles Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Metal Roofing Tiles Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Metal Roofing Tiles Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Metal Roofing Tiles Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Metal Roofing Tiles Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Metal Roofing Tiles Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Metal Roofing Tiles Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Metal Roofing Tiles Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Metal Roofing Tiles Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Metal Roofing Tiles Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Metal Roofing Tiles Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Metal Roofing Tiles Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Metal Roofing Tiles Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Metal Roofing Tiles Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Metal Roofing Tiles Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Metal Roofing Tiles Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Metal Roofing Tiles Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Metal Roofing Tiles Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

