Global Touchscreen Controller Market 2020 – 2030: An in-depth analysis of segmentation is provided to elucidate dominant opportunities

Increase in use of touchscreen in automobiles, consumer electronics applications such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearable devices, and others fuel the market growth. Resistive controllers, though having lost their popularity to a lot of extent are overtaken by capacitive controllers that are highly responsive and provide a real-time feel while minimizing power consumption. Moreover, the growth in innovation and increase in demand for advanced touchscreens propels the market for huge development. However, the additional cost involved in preserving the quality of the screen and protecting the screens from the dirt and scratches restrains rapid growth of the market.

A touch screen, majorly display screen, is an input device sensitive to pressure. A resistive touch screen panel is coated with a metallic electrically resistive and conductive layer that can cause a change in the electrical current, which is registered when touched and sent to the controller for processing, which connects two flexible layers of ITO together by human action. A capacitive touch screen panel is coated with a material, which stores electrical charges. When touched, a charge is drawn to the point of contact and circuits located in the panel measure that charge and then send the information to the controller to process it thus using humans as real life capacitors. Both resistive and capacitive touch screens use indium tin oxide (ITO) sensors, they use it in totally different ways.

Key Benefits:

o The study provides an in-depth analysis of the touchscreen controller market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

o It offers information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

o Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2030 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the market.

o Porters Five Forces model analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers participating in the market.

The touchscreen controller market is segmented based on type, technology, screen size, industry vertical, application, and geography. On the basis of type, it is bifurcated into single-touch and multi-touch. Based on technology, it is divided into resistive, capacitive, surface acoustic wave touch screen, and infrared touch screens. Based on screen size, the market is bifurcated into small, medium, and large. Applications covered in the study include gaming devices, laptops & PCs, smart watches & wearables, automobile navigators, point of sale, and smart classes. Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players include Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., HTC Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Microchip Technology Incorporated (U.S.), Synaptics Incorporated, and STMicroelectronics N.V.

Touchscreen Controller Market Key Segmentation

By Type

o Single-Touch

o Multi-Touch

By Technology

o Resistive

o Capacitive

o Surface Acoustic Wave Touch Screen

o Infrared Touch Screens

By Screen Size

o Small

o Medium

o Large

By Application

o Gaming Devices

o Laptops & PCs

o Smart watches & Wearables

o Automobile navigators

o Point of Sale

o Smart Classes

By Geography

o North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

o Europe

o UK

o Germany

o Italy

o France

o Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

