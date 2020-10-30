Global Optical Sensing Market 2020 – 2030: An in-depth analysis of segmentation is provided to elucidate dominant opportunities

The various industrial sectors such as the aerospace & defense, healthcare, and others require sensing devices, which can withstand harsh environments and provide high accuracy as well. The optical sensors provide all of these features leading to exponential growth of their market. They improvise lighting and heating systems, and also help in cost optimization by efficiently reducing energy consumption. Innovation and developments boost the growth of the market. However, due to lack of proper standard for production and considerably high cost restricts the development of the market.

Optical sensors act as transducers by converting the physical quantity light to electric signals, which can be interpreted, measured, analyzed, and manipulated by instruments. They are specifically built to measure the change in the wavelength of light. The optical sensor, which is connected to a sensor reacts to change in the light within the sensor and shows the result accordingly. Photoconductives, photodiodes, photovoltaic, and phototransistors are some basic types of optical sensors.

The optical sensing market is segmented based on type, industry vertical, application, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into intrinsic and extrinsic. On the basis of industry vertical, it is divided into aerospace & defense, oil & gas, healthcare, construction, consumer electronics, and others. By applications, it is categorized into partial discharge detection, biochemical sensing, biometric & ambience sensing, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the market include ROHM Semiconductor, ABB, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., ams AG, Fairchild Semiconductor, Sony Corporation, OmniVision Technologies, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Canon Inc., and Waloong Electric Instruments Co. Ltd.

Optical Sensing Market Key Segmentation:

By Type

o Extrinsic

o Temperature Sensors

o Flow Measurement Sensors

o Pressure Sensors

o Others

o Intrinsic

o Rotation Sensors

o Acceleration Sensors

o Strain Sensors

o Others

By Industry Vertical

o Aerospace & Defense

o Oil & Gas

o Healthcare

o Construction

o Consumer Electronics

o Others

By Application

o Partial Discharge Detection

o Biochemical Sensing

o Biometric & Ambience Sensing

o Others

By Geography

o North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

o Europe

o UK

o Germany

o Italy

o France

o Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

o LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle-East

o Africa

Key Players:

o ROHM Semiconductor

o ABB

o Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

o ams AG

o Fairchild Semiconductor

o SONY CORPORATION

o OmniVision Technologies, Inc.

o SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

o Canon Inc.

o Waloong Electric Instruments Co. Ltd.

