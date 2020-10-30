Global Air Conditioning Market 2020 – 2030: An in-depth analysis of segmentation is provided to elucidate dominant opportunities

Increasing vehicle production and demand for optimum comfort during driving are some of the factors driving growth of the market. However, concerns over mechanical failure and high maintenance cost have hindered the growth of the market to a greater extent. Technological advancements are creating greater opportunities in the market.

A system that conditions air is termed as air conditioning. In automobile, air conditioners are used for cooling, heating, and filtration. The system also reduces humidity and moisture from air. In addition, clean and fresh air with low humidity helps drivers prevent drowsiness. Today, the market is flooded with air conditioners that are eco-friendly and offer maximum comfort to passengers. Technological advancements along with the need to reduce carbon dioxide emissions present new pathways for air conditioning systems in automobiles.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

o The report offers an in-depth analysis of key driving and restraining factors of the global air conditioning market.

o An extensive analysis of dominant market shares for each segment helps in understanding the current status of market.

o This report offers an in-depth quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2020 and 2030, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

o The report provides an extensive analysis of current and future market status of the global air conditioning market.

o An in-depth analysis of key strategies adopted by leading manufacturers helps in understanding competitive scenario.

o An in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments within the global air conditioning market is provided with key market dynamic factors that helps in understanding the behaviour of the market.

o Geographically, the global air conditioning market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW).

The global air conditioning market is segmented based on technology, component, vehicle type, and geography. The technology segment includes manual/semi-automatic and automatic. The component segment covered in the report focus on compressor, evaporator, drier/receiver, and condenser. Based on vehicle type, the market is categorized into PC, LCV, HCV, off-highway, and locomotive. Regions, such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW) would experience tremendous growth.

The leading manufacturers operating in the market are Denso Corporation, Eberspaecher Holding GmbH & Co. KG, MAHLE GmBH, Hanon Systems, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Keihin Corporation, Sanden Holdings Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Valeo SA, and Subros Limited. Various strategies adopted by leading manufacturers are partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and others to sustain in the market.

AIR CONDITIONING KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

o Air Conditioning Market By Technology

o Manual/Semi-Automatic

o Automatic

o Air Conditioning Market By Component

o Compressor

o Evaporator

o Drier/Receiver

o Condenser

o Air Conditioning Market By Vehicle Type

o PC

o LCV

o HCV

o Off-Highway

o Locomotive

o Air Conditioning Market By Geography

o North America

o Asia-Pacific

o Europe

o Rest of the World (RoW).

Key Market Players:

o Denso Corporation

o Eberspaecher Holding GmbH & Co. KG

o MAHLE GmBH

o Hanon Systems

o Calsonic Kansei Corporation

o Keihin Corporation

o Sanden Holdings Corporation

o Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

o Valeo SA

o Subros Limited

