Global Superconducting Wire Market 2020 – 2030: An in-depth analysis of segmentation is provided to elucidate dominant opportunities

This report projects the trends and opportunities of the global superconducting wire market. It includes a qualitative and quantitative analysis with comprehensive research methodologies and reliable projections to understand the present overview and predict the market behavior during the forecast period. Our research teams have used various industry oriented measures, which include industry-related expert interviews to obtain key information and valuables, secondary resources and directories such as industrial databases, journals, magazines, and primary resources.

Superconducting wire is composed of superconductors such as niobium-titanium. It displays zero electrical resistance when cooled below its transition temperature. Currently, high temperature superconductors such as yttrium barium copper oxide (YBCO) tend to offer greater advantages over copper and aluminum such as higher maximum current densities and zero power dissipation.

However, superconducting wire possess several disadvantages such as the cost of refrigeration of the wires to superconducting temperatures, problems associated with quenching of wire, and cost of wire materials and construction. Superconducting wire is widely utilized as superconducting magnets among scientific and medical equipment, where effects of high magnetic fields are necessary. High temperature superconductors (one of the type of superconducting wire) are composed of ceramic materials and majorly produced by two approaches such as First Generation (1G HTS) and Second Generation (2G HTS).

Growth in demand for superconductor-based magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems and advancement in computer chip design technology drive the market growth. In addition, synergies of high voltage transmission applications and high efficiencies are expected to increase the demand for superconductor cables and other auxiliary electrical equipment based on superconductor technology. Moreover, increase in need for superconducting wires among transportation, medical, industrial processing, research, and electronics & communication act as an emerging opportunity for the market growth. However, lack standard testing facilities and high manufacturing cost of superconductors is expected to hinder the market growth.

The global superconducting wire market is segmented based on type, end-user industry, and geography. By type, the market is classified into high, low, and medium temperature semiconductor. High temperature semiconductor is further bifurcated into first and second generation. By end-user industry, the market is categorized into energy, medical, research, defense, and transportation. Geographically, the superconducting wire market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key market players in this sector involve Siemens AG, Metal Oxide Technologies, American Semiconductor, Fujikura Ltd., Superconductor Technologies, Bruker Corporation, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd, and American Superconductor Corporation.

Superconducting Wire Market Key Segments:

By Type

o High Temperature Semiconductor

o First Generation

o Second Generation

o Low Temperature Semiconductor

o Medium Temperature Semiconductor

By End-User Industry

o Energy

o Medical

o Research

o Defense

o Transportation

By Geography

o North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

o Europe

o Germany

o Spain

o UK

o Russia

o France

o Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

o Brazil

o Turkey

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

