Customer Journey Mapping Market Developments and Opportunity Assessment 2020 – Adobe, BryterCX, CallMiner, IBM, Kitewheel, NICE Ltd., Pointillist, Quadient, Salesforce.com, inc., Verint Systems

Customer Journey Mapping Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

Customer journey mapping, or CJM or user journey mapping, creates a customer journey map, i.e., a visual story of customers’ interactions with the brand. This exercise helps companies step into the shoes of their customers and see their business from the customer’s perspective.

In other words, CJM is a blueprint for the client’s journey, labeling all touchpoints. It should extend from touchpoints designed to raise awareness and interest, including advertising and marketing efforts, PR, etc., through to usage-related touchpoints, such as account teams, sales reps, handling complaints about support services, etc. It also extends to the cessation of the company relationship, e.g., switching to an alternative provider, closing a bank account, etc. It can be critical to handle this stage in turning experiences around and inviting a future return to use.

The reports cover key developments in the Customer Journey Mapping market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Customer Journey Mapping market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Customer Journey Mapping market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

1. Adobe

2. BryterCX

3. CallMiner

4. IBM

5. Kitewheel

6. NICE Ltd.

7. Pointillist

8. Quadient

9. Salesforce.com, inc.

10. Verint Systems

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Customer Journey Mapping market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Customer Journey Mapping Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Customer Journey Mapping market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Customer Journey Mapping market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Customer Journey Mapping Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Customer Journey Mapping Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Customer Journey Mapping Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Customer Journey Mapping Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

