The impact of COVID-19 on Hard Kombucha Market Share, Revenue, Drivers, Trends and Influence Factors Historical & Forecast Till 2026

The major players covered in Hard Kombucha are:

GT’s

Kombrewcha

Boochcraft

KYLA (Full Sail Brewing)

Flying Embers

Wild Tonic

New Holland Brewing

Unity Vibration

JuneShine

By Type

3-5 Percent ABV

6-8 Percent ABV

Other

By Application

Online

Offline

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hard Kombucha Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Hard Kombucha Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Hard Kombucha Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Hard Kombucha Production

2.1.1 Global Hard Kombucha Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Hard Kombucha Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Hard Kombucha Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Hard Kombucha Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Hard Kombucha Growth Rate (CAGR) 2020-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Hard Kombucha Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Hard Kombucha Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Hard Kombucha Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Hard Kombucha Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Hard Kombucha Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Hard Kombucha Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Hard Kombucha Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Hard Kombucha Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Hard Kombucha Production by Regions

4.1 Global Hard Kombucha Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Hard Kombucha Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Hard Kombucha Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Hard Kombucha Production

4.2.2 United States Hard Kombucha Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Hard Kombucha Import and Export

4.3 Europe

5 Hard Kombucha Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Hard Kombucha Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Hard Kombucha Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Hard Kombucha Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Hard Kombucha Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Hard Kombucha Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Hard Kombucha Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Hard Kombucha Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Hard Kombucha Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Hard Kombucha Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central and South America

5.5.1 Central and South America Hard Kombucha Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central and South America Hard Kombucha Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Hard Kombucha Breakdown Data by Type

6.2 Global Hard Kombucha Revenue by Type

6.3 Hard Kombucha Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Hard Kombucha Breakdown Data by Application

7.2.1 Global Hard Kombucha Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Hard Kombucha Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

