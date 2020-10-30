Assistive Technology (AT) Devices Market Along With Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Business Opportunities Outlook 2025

Assistive technology devices are products, equipment, or devices that are used to increase, improve, or maintain functional capabilities of the people with disabilities. These devices do not include surgically implanted medical devices. Assistive technology devices used by disabled people can be hardware tools, software tools, or stand-alone devices. Assistive technology devices are available in several types to address different functional capabilities of the people with different disabilities.

These devices are manufactured to support vocational aids, assistive listening and environmental aids, aids for daily living, academic and learning aids, mobility aids, and others. Assistive technology devices help disable people perform everyday tasks such as cooking, dressing, and eating and provide assistance to them to make them self-dependent. Assistive technology devices help overcome impairments and secondary health conditions.

Government initiatives to offer assistance for development of national policies and programs regarding assistive devices and technologies with a focus on human resource development are likely to drive the global market for assistive technology devices during the forecast period. Advancements in health care facilities, rising number of collaborations between health care providers and insurance companies, and growing awareness regarding assistive technology devices are major factors driving the global assistive technology devices market.

Furthermore, growing elderly population and rising incidence of chronic diseases such as arthritis, diabetes, and obesity are generating high demand for assistive technology devices in developed countries. High costs of devices and low awareness about assistive technology devices in low-income countries are major restraining factors for the global assistive technology devices market. According to the WHO, only 5%–15% of people that need assistive devices and technologies have access to them in several low-income and middle-income countries. Growing popularity of assistive technology devices among people has generated high demand for these devices, which provides immense growth opportunities for established as well as emerging market players.

The global assistive technology devices market can be segmented based on device type, indication, end-user, and region. In terms of device type, the global assistive technology devices market has been segmented into mobility impairment devices, visual impairment devices, hearing impairment devices, and other The mobility impairment devices segment has been sub-segmented into wheelchairs, transfer devices, walkers, and prosthesis. The visual impairment devices segment has been sub-divided into wearable devices, screen readers, braille & braille embossers, and others.

The hearing impairment devices segment has been sub-segmented into hearing aids, assistive listening devices, and amplified telephone equipment. The mobility impairment devices segment is likely to expand at the maximum rate during the forecast period, owing to rising technological advancements and increasing demand for mobility devices. In terms of indication, the global assistive technology devices market has been segregated into autism spectrum disorders, mobility impairment, cognitive disabilities, learning disabilities, communication disorders, and others. In terms of end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals, clinics, and home care settings.

