Vibration Monitoring Market Outlook 2024: Market Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Vibration Monitoring market” and its expanding nature. The Vibration Monitoring market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Vibration Monitoring market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Vibration Monitoring market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Vibration Monitoring market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Vibration Monitoring Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Vibration Monitoring market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Vibration Monitoring Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Vibration Monitoring market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Vibration Monitoring market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Vibration Monitoring market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Vibration Monitoring market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Vibration Monitoring market players

Key Market Trends:

Oil and Gas sector is expected to occupy Significant Market Share

– Effective machine condition monitoring provides prompt information on the condition of machines and equipment, avoiding premature breakdown of the same. Thus, it offers a tangible solution to the oil & gas industry, in terms of reducing the expenditure, improving the safety of both the machine and the staff.

– For instance, on 12th February 2016, the Petroleum and natural gas Regulatory Board in its gazette stating regulations specifically said that the authority operating the machines like an engine, pup or motor skids is ought to be equipped with Vibration Monitoring Devices with provisions for local and or remote alarm shut down capabilities. Government regulations like this are expected to boost the Vibration Monitoring market.

– Vibration monitoring systems are used to monitor vital equipment and machinery, such as motors, drilling towers, fans, and pumps in oil rigs. The oil & gas rigs have expensive equipment located in hard-to-reach areas, such as the bearings in the top drive, pumps in the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO), crown block, or traveling block, which generate enormous amounts of data, crucial to continue the operation and avoid machinery breakdown.

– The Jacket platform in the Bohai Sea oil field is an important development, but it is in the region wherein winters ice formation leads to an ice-induced vibration that has posed as a threat to the functioning of such platforms. On two occasions intense ice induced vibrations led to the rupturing of the well’s blow down pipeline which led to the ejection of high-pressure natural gas. Instances like these are helping the Vibration Monitoring Market in a positive way by enabling the companies to look for a sound and efficient Vibration Monitoring devices.

Asia Pacific is expected to Register a Faster Growth

-Growing awareness of predictive maintenance and vibration monitoring technologies in the oil & gas, power, chemical and petrochemical, cement, and automotive industries coupled with government initiatives, such as ‘Made in China 2025’, are poised to a create sustained demand for vibration monitoring in Asia-Pacific, during the forecast period.

– China is a global manufacturing hub and has the largest population worldwide, boosting investments in the Chinese power sector. In 2015, the Chinese government announced investments worth USD 78 billion to develop 110 nuclear power plants, which will commence operations by 2030. Such developments are expected to widen the scope of the adoption of modern technologies, including vibration monitoring solutions.

– For instance, on March 15, 2017, LORD Corporation introduced G-Link-200-8G ruggedized high-speed triaxial accelerometer that is used to measure motion, vibration, acceleration/deceleration, tilt, and impact events. It can also be used to measure derived vibration parameters like velocity(IPS), that enables long-term machine health monitoring.

– Due to the continuous nature of production at a steel plant with high operating temperatures, moisture, and high vibration, it becomes very difficult to main the equipment once it is deployed. Owing to such situations, China Steel on June 7, 2017, upgraded the legacy monitoring system (FOSMOS) at its main facility in Kaohsiung, Taiwan—and another steel production plant in Taichung City to FOSMOS-AI. The reason for the shift was that the old monitoring system didn’t provide real-time maintenance data—or efficiency.

Study objectives of Vibration Monitoring Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Vibration Monitoring market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Vibration Monitoring market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Vibration Monitoring market trends that influence the global Vibration Monitoring market

Detailed TOC of Vibration Monitoring Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Awareness Towards predictive maintenance

4.3.2 Increasing Use of Wireless Systems for Vibration Monitoring

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Customization and High Costs

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Hardware

5.1.2 Software

5.1.3 Services

5.2 System Type

5.2.1 Embedded System

5.2.2 Vibration Analyzers

5.2.3 Vibration meters

5.3 Monitoring Process

5.3.1 Online Vibration Monitoring

5.3.2 Portable Vibration Monitoring

5.4 END-USER Industry

5.4.1 Food & Beverages

5.4.2 Oil and Gas

5.4.3 Energy and Power

5.4.4 Aerospace & Defence

5.4.5 Mining

5.4.6 Automotive

5.4.7 Chemicals

5.4.8 Others

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Rockwell Automation, Inc

6.1.2 General Electric Corporation

6.1.3 National Instruments Corporation

6.1.4 Bruel & Kjaer Sound & Vibration Measurement

6.1.5 Emerson Electric Company

6.1.6 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.7 Meggit PLC

6.1.8 Analog Devices Inc.

6.1.9 SPM Instrument AB

6.1.10 Schaeffler AG

6.1.11 PCB Piezotronics Inc.

6.1.12 Azima DLI Corporation

6.1.13 Data Physics Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

