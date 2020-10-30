Touch Screen Controllers Market Outlook 2024: Top Companies, Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development

“Touch Screen Controllers Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Touch Screen Controllers market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Consumer Electronics is expected to hold the Major Share

– The consumer electronics is one of the most important and significant shareholding segment in the market. The fast paced demand from the segment for new and innovative products have seen touchscreen being embraced by multiple products.

– Mobiles, wearables, tablets, laptops, and PCs are among few consumer electronic products that have adopted the touch capabilities on a broader scale. Of late, products, such as washing machines, refrigerators, copiers etc. all have started equipping themselves with touch enabled interfaces to offer better consumer experience and create a differentiated demand.

– The competition in wearables segment is expected to grow as it has become more affordable and the volume of the devices crossing billion mark, by end of the forecast period.

– Foldable mobile phones are expected to bring more competition in market for controllers that support these systems. 5G devices are expected to sustain the demand growth of mobile devices and boost the demand in the market segment.

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold largest Market Share

– In the previous years, smart watches and smart bracelets have been seen stagnancy in its technological development because of lack of innovation and homogeneity. However, the growth rate of smartwatches is still soaring in China, coupled with a strong demand for the product.

– The growing dependence on smartphones and the availability of affordable smartphones have brought the average smartphone replacement cycle in India to 20 months.

– The declining cost of consumer electronics, such as smartphones and tablet PCs, the rising adoption of simplicity in user interface and government initiatives toward E-learning education, and reduction in labor cost through self-service have encouraged the usage of these devices in Japan.

– The South Korean automobile industry is one of the largest in the world. It has grown from a government-controlled industry to multinational enterprises in the last three decades. In 2017, South Korea was the sixth largest automotive manufacturer in the world. Major players, such as Hyundai, Kia, and Renault are based out of this country.

Market Overview:

The global touchscreen controllers market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 4.04 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach USD 9.17 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 14.95%, during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– Technological investments in gesture recognition have propelled the market growth by supporting gestures, such as slide, pinch-to-zoom, swipe (or flick), twist, and press-and-hold (or long press). Moreover, the automotive sector has significantly impacted the touchscreen controller industry.

– In addition to an increase in touchscreen units shipped, the projected capacitive touchscreens are replacing resistive technology in automotive applications.

– With so many requirements to fulfill, creating a high-quality touch interface is challenging. These different requirements can sometimes conflict with each other, leading to trade-offs, unless the system is designed in a smart manner. Key Manufacturers Like

