Sound Sensors Market Development, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Key Market Trends:

Healthcare is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

– Acoustic sensors form an integral part of medical operations. Medical operations inclusive of the sensors are extremely sensitive functions, and they require proper quality and reliability. The use of ultrasonic transducers for sonography is another very important function of the sound sensors in the medical sector.

– The evolution of connected medical services and the continued research in low power sound based sensors used in the monitoring of the critical vitals of the human body, have kept the application area for these solutions broadened, and this is expected to remain one of the significant factors driving the demand in this segment.

– Advancements in technologies have created an opportunity for manufacturers to capitalize on the need for the integration of sensors in different fields of the medical sector, considering its ability to fine tune and provide definite and clear results. A rapid penetration in the medical sector is plausible and can be observed in the near future, which, in turn, will contribute significantly to the growth of the sound sensors market.

North America is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share

– North America is expected to hold majority of the market share, owing to its developed industrial segment and the astronomical difference in the security spending of the countries in that region, compared to others. The high spending indicates a developed and efficient implementation of sensors in different fronts, to establish a significant technological and intelligence advantage over others.

– The healthcare, defense, industrial, consumer electronics, and telecommunication related expenses in the are still among the highest in the world. The market has also been helped by the presence of a robust ecosystem that supports the fast adoption of new technology in the region. For instance, IIOT adoption has been fast in the region, as adopters of wireless communication, connected devices, and factory automation have helped the market, as the infrastructure necessary to maximize the utility of the acoustic sensors is already there.

– The development of advanced sound sensors is expected to create an opportunity for the vendors in the region. The demand for sound sensors in the region is expected to be driven by emerging domains, such as autonomous vehicles.

Detailed TOC of Sound Sensors Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Technology Advancement in the Market, Leading to Increasing Adoption

4.3.2 Low Manufacturing Cost

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Emergence of Alternative Technologies

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

5.1 Hydrophone

5.1.1 Omni-directional

5.1.2 Directional

5.2 Microphone

5.2.1 Electret Microphones

5.2.2 Piezoelectric Microphones

5.2.3 Condenser Microphones

5.2.4 Dynamic/Magnetic Microphones

5.2.5 Other Microphones

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 End-User Industry

6.1.1 Consumer Electronics

6.1.2 Telecommunications

6.1.3 Industrial

6.1.4 Defense

6.1.5 Healthcare

6.1.6 Other End-User Industries

6.2 Geography

6.2.1 North America

6.2.2 Europe

6.2.3 Asia Pacific

6.2.4 Rest of the World

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 CTS Corporation

7.1.2 GE Measurement & Control Solutions

7.1.3 Maxbotix, Inc.

7.1.4 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

7.1.5 Siemens AG

7.1.6 ST Microelectronics, Inc.

7.1.7 Robert Bosch Gmbh

7.1.8 Panasonic Corporation

7.1.9 Brüel & Kjaer GmbH

7.1.10 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

