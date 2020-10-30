Ingestible Sensors Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Ingestible Sensors market” and its expanding nature. The Ingestible Sensors market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Ingestible Sensors market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Ingestible Sensors market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Ingestible Sensors market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Ingestible Sensors Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Ingestible Sensors market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market

Key Market Trends:

The Diagnostics Segment is Expected to hold the Highest Market Share.

By application, the diagnostics segment of the market is believed to have the largest market size in 2018. The reason for this is due to the presence of capsule endoscopes for nearly two decades in the market. Capsule endoscopy has established itself as an effective and precise way of endoscopic imaging. As such, the reimbursements for capsule endoscopy procedures are also available in the developed markets. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders is also expected to fuel the expansion of capsule endoscopy and is leading to the growth of the diagnosis segment of the market.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same over the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for ingestible sensors and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to retain its market share in the future owing to the increasing number of diseases and rising geriatric population. The holds the majority of the market in the North America region; this is due to the presence of reimbursements, high healthcare expenditure, and an increasing focus on preventive care in place of a curative approach.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Cost Effectiveness and Availability of Reimbursements

4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Medical Adherence Monitoring

4.2.3 Technological Advancements and Increasing Investments

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulations

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Component

5.1.1 Sensors

5.1.2 Software

5.1.3 Data Recorder and Accessories

5.2 Sensor Type

5.2.1 Image Sensor

5.2.2 pH Sensor

5.2.3 Pressure Sensor

5.2.4 Temperature Sensor

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Medical Adherence Monitoring

5.3.2 Diagnostics

5.3.3 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 CapsoVision, Inc.

6.1.2 HQ, Inc.

6.1.3 IntroMedic Co. Ltd

6.1.4 JINSHAN Science & Technology

6.1.5 Medtronic PLC (Given Imaging, Inc.)

6.1.6 Olympus Corporation

6.1.7 Proteus Digital Health, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

