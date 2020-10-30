NAND Flash Memory Market 2020Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “NAND Flash Memory market” and its expanding nature. The NAND Flash Memory market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

NAND Flash Memory market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the NAND Flash Memory market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the NAND Flash Memory market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of NAND Flash Memory Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, NAND Flash Memory market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase NAND Flash Memory Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how NAND Flash Memory market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the NAND Flash Memory market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, NAND Flash Memory market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the NAND Flash Memory market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major NAND Flash Memory market players

Key Market Trends:

Smartphone segment is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– Improving the scaling limits year on year, smartphone manufacturers sell smartphones at a premium by upgrading the memory capacity to boost performance.

– With 5G wireless communication on its way, the use of smartphones would increase multifold, growing the demand for the latest models to raise the bar continuously.

– Samsung, four years after launching the first Universal Flash Storage solution, the 128-gigabyte (GB) eUFS, it has passed the terabyte threshold in smartphone storage using its in-house most advanced 512-gigabit (Gb) V-NAND flash memory.

– Flash Memory storage has become an essential component in smartphones, not only for consumers whose demand for storage keeps on increasing with content creation but also for OEMs from Bill of Materials (BoM) cost perspective. The NAND flash demand has been growing exponentially, primarily driven by the growth of the average capacity in smartphones, which is expected to cross 60GB per smartphone in Q4 2018.

Asia-Pacific Hold the Largest Market Share

Asia Pacific is one of the largest markets for NAND flash in the world. The region has a high demand from almost all the end-user applications alike, primarily led by the demand for smartphones in several developing countries in the region, such as China, India, Indonesia etc.

– There is a high activity from the semiconductor fabrication facilities in countries like China, Korea, and Singapore. Chinese government’s initiatives such as Made in China 2025 has drawn substantial capital from memory manufacturers. The country has set goals to reach USD 305 billion in semiconductor output by 2030, and meet at least 80 of domestic demand for semiconductors are expected to draw more investments into the country.

– Owing to such development in China, several competitors in the region are intensifying their efforts of expansion. For example, as of February 2019, SK Hynix, world’s second largest memory-chip maker, announced that it is planning to invest USD 106 billion to establish four new semiconductor fabrication plants in Seoul, South Korea.

Study objectives of NAND Flash Memory Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the NAND Flash Memory market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the NAND Flash Memory market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and NAND Flash Memory market trends that influence the global NAND Flash Memory market

Detailed TOC of NAND Flash Memory Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Demand For Low-cost Storage Solutions

4.3.2 Increasing Penetration Of Smart Devices

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Initial Cost Of Flash Memory

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 SLC (One-bit Per Cell)

5.1.2 MLC (Two-bit Per Cell)

5.1.3 TLC (Three-bit Per Cell)

5.2 Structure

5.2.1 2-D Structure

5.2.2 3-D Structure

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Smartphone

5.3.2 SSD

5.3.3 Memory Card

5.3.4 Tablet

5.3.5 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

6.2.2 Toshiba Corporation

6.2.3 Micron Technology Inc.

6.2.4 SK Hynix Inc.

6.2.5 Intel Corporation

6.2.6 Renesas Electronics Corporation

6.2.7 SanDisk Corp.

6.2.8 Powerchip Technology Corporation

6.2.9 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

