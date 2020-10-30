Categories
GaN Semiconductor Device Market Outlook 2024: Market Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

GaN Semiconductor Device

GaN Semiconductor Device Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. GaN Semiconductor Device market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).  

Key Market Trends:

Consumer Electronic segment is expected to Hold Largest Market Share

– With the decrease in the price of GaN semiconductor technologies owing to increasing innovations, the rate of adoption of GaN is expected to increase over the years.
– The data consumption rate, number of applications installed on a device, faster processors, improved RAM/ROM, robust displays consume battery more than what earlier specifictaions would use. With such technological advancements the ability of batteries needs to increase. GaN semiconductors are revolutionizing the charging technologies in the existing electronic devices. The semiconductors are being employed in wireless charging, fast charging, etc.
– Wider applications of GaN semiconductor device are ranging to other computer parts as well, for instance switching mode power supply, an efficient energy converter.
– With 5G wireless communication on its way, the usage of electronic devices would increase mulifold, thereby growing demand for GaN semiconductors.

Asia-Pacific Region is expected to witness the Fastest Growth Rate

– Increasing production and export of consumer electronics and automobiles from China, Japan and India are driving the GaN market in Asia-Pacific.
– Low labour and production costs in the region are essential factors fuelling the growth of the market.
– China has 330,000 public charging points, compared with 67,500 in the U.S., according to MIT study. Shenzhen City has a 100 per cent electric fleet of 16,000 buses and is switching its 22,000 taxis to EVs. The resort island of Hainan plans for 100 per cent adoption of EVs by 2030.
– On 7 March 2019, the Indian government officially announced a 15% import subsidy on lithium. This indicates the ease of electric vehicle production in the country. Policy negotiations between the Prime Minister’s Office and the Department of Heavy Industry (DHI), the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles scheme, was passed to make India ride on the path to electric mobility.
– Various state governments in India, are pushing for mass adoption of electric buses. For instance, Mahindra and Tata are signing tenders with government bodies like Energy Efficiency Services Limited to provide EVs for government use.

Market Overview:

  • The GaN semiconductor device market valued at USD 833.73 million in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 2162.45 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 17.21% over the forecast period of 2019-2024. Growing demand for radio frequency in the semiconductor market, and a prospering consumer electronics industry, particularly in LED-based lighting and displays and rise in electric vehicles, power delivery, and photovoltaic inverters are some of the major market driving factors for the GaN semiconductor devices market.
  • – The various benefits of GaN such as its cost effective nature and elimination of cooling requirements have propelled its reach as compared to its contemporaries like silicon and gallium arsenide. The increasing adoption is also reinforced by the increase in demand for energy-efficient semiconductor devices in the recent years.
  • – Increasing demand for smartphones, gaming devices, laptops, and TVs is expected to drive the GaN semiconductor devices market in the consumer electronics sector.
  • – With the introduction of the 5G standard, there is an increase in demand for high-power transistors and base stations, which is augmenting the demand for GaN power semiconductors in the ICT segment.

    Key Manufacturers Like 

  • Toshiba Corporation
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Cree Inc.
  • GaN Systems Inc.
  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • OSRAM GmbH
  • Efficient Power Conversion Corporation
  • NXP Semiconductors NV
  • Texas Instruments
  • NTT Advanced Technology Corporation.

    Scope of the Report:

  • GaN is an emerging technology that shows promise to replace silicon MOSFETs. The various devices considered in the market studied are transistors, diodes, rectifier and diodes. The several end-user industries covered in the report are automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, medical and information & communication technology.

    GaN Semiconductor Device market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the GaN Semiconductor Device market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the GaN Semiconductor Device market have also been involved in the study.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of GaN Semiconductor Device market in 2023?
    • What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries GaN Semiconductor Device market?
    • What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of GaN Semiconductor Device?
    • Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of GaN Semiconductor Device market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
    • Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in GaN Semiconductor Device space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the GaN Semiconductor Device market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

    Lastly, the Global GaN Semiconductor Device Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.

    Study objectives of GaN Semiconductor Device Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the GaN Semiconductor Device market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the GaN Semiconductor Device market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and GaN Semiconductor Device market trends that influence the global GaN Semiconductor Device market

