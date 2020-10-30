GaN Semiconductor Device Market Outlook 2024: Market Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

“GaN Semiconductor Device Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. GaN Semiconductor Device market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Consumer Electronic segment is expected to Hold Largest Market Share

– With the decrease in the price of GaN semiconductor technologies owing to increasing innovations, the rate of adoption of GaN is expected to increase over the years.

– The data consumption rate, number of applications installed on a device, faster processors, improved RAM/ROM, robust displays consume battery more than what earlier specifictaions would use. With such technological advancements the ability of batteries needs to increase. GaN semiconductors are revolutionizing the charging technologies in the existing electronic devices. The semiconductors are being employed in wireless charging, fast charging, etc.

– Wider applications of GaN semiconductor device are ranging to other computer parts as well, for instance switching mode power supply, an efficient energy converter.

– With 5G wireless communication on its way, the usage of electronic devices would increase mulifold, thereby growing demand for GaN semiconductors.

Asia-Pacific Region is expected to witness the Fastest Growth Rate

– Increasing production and export of consumer electronics and automobiles from China, Japan and India are driving the GaN market in Asia-Pacific.

– Low labour and production costs in the region are essential factors fuelling the growth of the market.

– China has 330,000 public charging points, compared with 67,500 in the U.S., according to MIT study. Shenzhen City has a 100 per cent electric fleet of 16,000 buses and is switching its 22,000 taxis to EVs. The resort island of Hainan plans for 100 per cent adoption of EVs by 2030.

– On 7 March 2019, the Indian government officially announced a 15% import subsidy on lithium. This indicates the ease of electric vehicle production in the country. Policy negotiations between the Prime Minister’s Office and the Department of Heavy Industry (DHI), the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles scheme, was passed to make India ride on the path to electric mobility.

– Various state governments in India, are pushing for mass adoption of electric buses. For instance, Mahindra and Tata are signing tenders with government bodies like Energy Efficiency Services Limited to provide EVs for government use.

Market Overview:

The GaN semiconductor device market valued at USD 833.73 million in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 2162.45 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 17.21% over the forecast period of 2019-2024. Growing demand for radio frequency in the semiconductor market, and a prospering consumer electronics industry, particularly in LED-based lighting and displays and rise in electric vehicles, power delivery, and photovoltaic inverters are some of the major market driving factors for the GaN semiconductor devices market.

– The various benefits of GaN such as its cost effective nature and elimination of cooling requirements have propelled its reach as compared to its contemporaries like silicon and gallium arsenide. The increasing adoption is also reinforced by the increase in demand for energy-efficient semiconductor devices in the recent years.

– Increasing demand for smartphones, gaming devices, laptops, and TVs is expected to drive the GaN semiconductor devices market in the consumer electronics sector.

– With the introduction of the 5G standard, there is an increase in demand for high-power transistors and base stations, which is augmenting the demand for GaN power semiconductors in the ICT segment. Key Manufacturers Like

