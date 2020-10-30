Flexible Display Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

“Flexible Display Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Flexible Display market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
OLED Technology Segment is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth
– Flexible displays constructed from OLED are energy efficient when compared to other variants. OLEDs are available in a very small form factor making it possible for the manufacturers to construct them as individual pixels. They are already induced into several consumer electronics, such as curved OLED TVs etc., creating a considerable demand.
– OLED display systems have gained popularity in recent times, due to their simplified design, better image quality, and limited flexibility as of now. OLED screens do not involve backlighting, so they can be thinned and molded into specific shapes, one of such being the curved screens. Samsung uses this property of OLED display to offer mobile devices that come with curved displays.
– In Asia-Pacific countries, such as India and China, the operating revenue from televisions is still high as compared to other regions owing to the continuous demand for television upgrade.
Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate
– The Asia-Pacific flexible display market is expected to show high growth in the future as top display manufacturers, such as Samsung, LG, Sony, AUO, and E Ink Holdings are based in the region. Hence, it is a preferred market for cell phone, tablet, laptop, and television manufacturers across the world.
– The surge in the demand for smartphones has played a significant role in the demand for flexible displays in the region. APAC has approximately 2 billion users of smartphone and the region is also home to some of the prominent manufacturers of OLEDs.
– The government of South Korea is encouraging the development of OLED supply chain and is contributing to support universities and research institutes. The South Korean government also granted permission to LG to build an OLED panel manufacturing plant in Guangzhou. The plant is scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2019 and it will be able to produce 60,000 8.5-gen OLED panels a month.
– According to a report, the Chinese panel producer BOE will become a supplier of OLED panels to Apple for folding iPhone scheduled for 2020.
– Currently, Japan Display Inc. (JDI) is investing in Chinese panel makers, including BOE, Tianma, and CSOT, in order to improve JDI’s OLED deposition technology to mass produce small-sized OLED screens for smartphones in 2019.
Flexible Display market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Flexible Display market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Flexible Display market have also been involved in the study.
Detailed TOC of Flexible Display Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of the Study
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3.1 Key Deliverables of the Study
3.2 Study Assumptions
3.3 Analysis Methodology
3.4 Research Phases
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Technological Advances in Display Market
4.2.2 Increased Demand for Flexible Displays in Automobile Industry
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Complex Manufacturing Processes and Expected Slow Demand from Smartphones Makers
5 MARKET INSIGHTS
5.1 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5.1.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
5.1.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.1.4 Threat of Substitute Products
5.1.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.2 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 by Type
6.1.1 OLED
6.1.2 LCD
6.1.3 LED
6.1.4 EPD
6.2 by Substrate Material
6.2.1 Glass
6.2.2 Plastic
6.2.3 Other Substrate Materials
6.3 by Application
6.3.1 Smartphones and Tablets
6.3.2 Smart Wearables
6.3.3 Televisions and Digital Signage Systems
6.3.4 Personal Computers and Laptops
6.3.5 Monitors
6.3.6 Vehicle and Public Transport
6.3.7 Smart Home Appliances
6.3.8 Other Applications
6.4 Geography
6.4.1 North America
6.4.1.1 US
6.4.1.2 Canada
6.4.2 Europe
6.4.2.1 UK
6.4.2.2 Germany
6.4.2.3 France
6.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
6.4.3 Asia-Pacific
6.4.3.1 China
6.4.3.2 Japan
6.4.3.3 India
6.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
6.4.4 Rest of the World
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 LG Display Co., Ltd
7.1.2 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd
7.1.3 AU Optronics Corp.
7.1.4 Innolux Corporation
7.1.5 Sharp Corporation
7.1.6 BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd
7.1.7 Japan Display Inc.
7.1.8 Hannstar Display Corporation
7.1.9 Panasonic Corporation
7.1.10 Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd
7.1.11 Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.
7.1.12 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
7.1.13 Osram Licht AG
7.1.14 Ritek Corporation
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
