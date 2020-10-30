Particle Size Analysis Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Particle Size Analysis market” and its expanding nature. The Particle Size Analysis market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Particle Size Analysis market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition.

TOC of Particle Size Analysis Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Particle Size Analysis market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Particle Size Analysis Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Particle Size Analysis market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Particle Size Analysis market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Particle Size Analysis market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Particle Size Analysis market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Particle Size Analysis market players

Key Market Trends:

Laser Diffraction Technology to Hold Significant Share

Laser diffraction is one of the most prominent particle size analysis techniques that works on particles ranging from 10nm to 3,500 microns. Laser diffraction provides a result for the whole sample, rather than for individual particles. Immense demand for quality control in several manufacturing activities and increasing research activities are expected to drive the demand for laser diffraction equipment.

Laser diffraction measures particle size by measuring the angular variation in the intensity of light scattered by the sample (Mie theory of light scattering) assuming a volume equivalent sphere model. When exposed to the laser beam, if the sample has large particles, it scatters light at small angles, and vice versa in the case of smaller particles.

Laser diffraction also suffers a fair deal of drawbacks. The analysis needs a high degree of metadata and extensive preparation. If the sample under test is a wet sample, the dispersion unit has to use a liquid dispersant to disperse the sample, in order to subject it to the laser beam.

Further, increasing software applications that are providing required metadata on optical properties of samples and instruments based on the Fraunhofer approximation approach are expected to create huge opportunities to the laser diffraction technology over the forecast period.

Region to Hold Significant Share

The an particle size analysis market is estimated to grow at a healthy rate over the forecast period. Significant factors supporting the growth are increasing investments in research and innovation centers and rising government programs and policies, which are motivating market vendors to invest in advancements in analyzing methods.

The high rate of development of new analyzing methods, equipment, and protocols in the region is boosting the an healthcare and chemical industries to increase advancements in particle size analysis methods.

The increasing government expenditure in the pharmaceutical industry to innovate cost-effective drugs is further estimated to develop a market for nanoparticle tracking analysis in the region.

Study objectives of Particle Size Analysis Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Particle Size Analysis market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Particle Size Analysis market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Particle Size Analysis market trends that influence the global Particle Size Analysis market

Detailed TOC of Particle Size Analysis Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Demand for Data Centers Driven by Cloud and HPC Applications among Others

4.3.2 Demand for High-performance and Low-Power Dram in Mobile Devices

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Storage Class Memory to Overcome the High Costs and Less Memory of Dram

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Taylor Dispersion Analysis

5.1.2 Dynamic Light Scattering

5.1.3 Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis

5.1.4 Resonant Mass Measurement

5.1.5 Laser Diffraction

5.1.6 Other Technologies

5.2 By Dispersion Type

5.2.1 Wet Particle

5.2.2 Dry Particle

5.2.3 Spray Particle

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Chemicals

5.3.2 Food, Beverage, and Nutrition

5.3.3 Mining

5.3.4 Agriculture and Forestry

5.3.5 Pharmaceuticals

5.3.6 Energy

5.3.7 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Agilent Technologies Inc.

6.1.2 Horiba Ltd.

6.1.3 Malvern Panalytical Ltd.

6.1.4 Beckman Coulter Inc.

6.1.5 Izon Science Limited

6.1.6 Microtrac Inc.

6.1.7 Shimadzu Corporation

6.1.8 Sympatec GmbH

6.1.9 Micromeritics Instruments Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

