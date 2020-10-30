5G chipset Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “5G chipset market” and its expanding nature. The 5G chipset market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

5G chipset market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the 5G chipset market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the 5G chipset market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of 5G chipset Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, 5G chipset market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Industrial Automation to Account for Significant Share

The manufacturing companies across the world are under immense pressure due to shorter product and business lifecycles and intense volatility in the business. The profit margins are getting squeezed as the workforce is aging, and components increasingly become more varied and complicated to manufacture.

Internet of Things (IoT), coupled with the 5G network, is expected to enhance the aforementioned business issues associated with industrial automation. The enhanced network provides manufacturers to build smart factories and leverage emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, augmented reality, and automation.

In the future, the smart factories are expected to comprise several sensors to monitor various aspects of the working environment. The 5G network is likely to offer low-latency, wireless flexibility, and high capacity performance to the smart factories enabling them to overcome challenges in the production environment. As a result, it creates immense opportunities for chipset manufacturers to invest mainly in devices used in industrial automation.

In industrial automation, 5G acts as an enabler to new operating models. Notably, the wireless industry needs to engage with future customers and potential users.

North America to Account for Largest Share

North America is expected to account for the significant market share of the 5G chipset market, and dominance is mainly due to the high rate of adoption of advanced technologies in the market studied.

The region is also home to Qualcomm, a dominant player in smartphone communications chips, making half of all core baseband radio chips in smartphones. It is one of the big U.S. technology companies, with a major role in the global 5G chipset market.

Therefore, in 2018, U.S. President blocked microchip maker Broadcom’s USD 117 billion takeovers of rival Qualcomm amid concerns that it would give China the upper hand in the 5G chipset market. According to Ericsson, North America is anticipated to lead the 5G mobile technology, with all the major operators stating their intentions to deploy the 5G early.

Study objectives of 5G chipset Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the 5G chipset market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the 5G chipset market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and 5G chipset market trends that influence the global 5G chipset market

Detailed TOC of 5G chipset Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Demand for High-speed Internet and Broad Network Coverage With Reduced Latency and Power Consumption

4.3.2 Growing Machine-to-Machine/IoT Connections

4.3.3 Growing Demand For High-speed Wireless Broadband

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Hardware Cost Involved in the Terrestrial Network Densification

4.4.2 Fragmented Spectrum Allocation

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Chipset Type

5.1.1 Application-specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC)

5.1.2 Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)

5.1.3 Millimeter Wave Technology Chips

5.1.4 Field-programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

5.2 By Operational Frequency

5.2.1 Sub-6 GHz

5.2.2 Between 26 and 39 GHz

5.2.3 Above 39 GHz

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Consumer Electronics

5.3.2 Industrial Automation

5.3.3 Automotive and Transportation

5.3.4 Energy and Utilities

5.3.5 Healthcare

5.3.6 Retail

5.3.7 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

6.1.2 MediaTek Inc.

6.1.3 Intel Corporation

6.1.4 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

6.1.5 Xilinx Inc.

6.1.6 Nokia Corporation

6.1.7 Broadcom Inc.

6.1.8 Infineon Technologies AG

6.1.9 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

6.1.10 Integrated Device Technology Inc.

6.1.11 Anokiwave Inc.

6.1.12 Qorvo Inc.

6.1.13 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.

6.1.14 Cavium Inc.

6.1.15 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

6.1.16 Texas Instruments, Inc.

6.1.17 NXP Semiconductors NV

6.1.18 Analog Devices, Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

