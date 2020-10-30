UV LED Market Outlook 2024: Market Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

The report focuses on the favorable Global “UV LED market” and its expanding nature. The UV LED market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

UV LED market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the UV LED market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the UV LED market have also been involved in the study.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Investments in Healthcare and Scientific Applications

A UV-B LED is usually used in applications, such as medical phototherapy. This technology is highly effective and efficient in offering vitamin D3 to the human skin, as compared to sunlight.

UV LEDs are used in medical equipment used for phototherapy, DNA analysis, drug discovery, and vitamin analysis. The global healthcare industry is progressing at a rapid pace and will expand indefinitely during the forecast period. The increasing investments in healthcare and scientific applications in the Americas have been driving the revenues for all related markets, including the UV LED technology market

Vitamin D is one of the most important nutrients for human health, and moreover, people having malabsorption disorders are highly reliant on vitamin D3. The UV-B LED was found to be more than 2.4 times efficient in an experiment with Rayvio’s 293nm LED than sunlight in 1/60th the time.

North America is Expected to have Highest Market Share

In the United States, UV lights have been using in the industry, military, and customer products over a long period. The principal application is based on the technology of UV used, i.e., whether it lies in the A, B, or C wavelength of the electromagnetic spectrum.

UVA lamps have been traditionally used in the printing, photolithography, and curing through UV lamps that worked with arc-discharge mercury or amalgam lamps. One of the primary concerns with such lamps is the use of mercury that is regarded as toxic and non-environment-friendly technology. These shortcomings have resulted in the use of UV LED in the market and has been a common trend in every region. The major use of UVA has been in the energy-curable printing.

Drinking water contaminants pose harm to public health. Some can cause immediate illness. There have been incidents, such as the 16 million cases of acute gastroenteritis occurring each year at US community water systems. In the United States, as per the National trends in drinking water quality violations research, Feb 2018 findings, health-based drinking water quality violations are widespread, with 9 million to 45 million people affected during each of the past 34 years. The results were published in US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health Search database and are a good indicator of demand in the future.

CFR – Code of Federal Regulations Title 21, mentions the regulatory obligations of the product to be followed by the UV LED manufacturers and has pushed for further improvements. Stricter regulations and the scarcity of raw materials are generally considered to be drivers of innovation, and the same has been observed in the market for products that are directly used by customers.

