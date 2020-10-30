Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2024

“Photonic Integrated Circuit Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Photonic Integrated Circuit market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
III-V Material to Hold a Major Market Share
GaAs photonics is a significantly tiny market, whose principal application was data centers. However, after the introduction of a 3D sensing function using GaAs-based VCSELs in Apple’s iPhone X, GaAs VCSEL has attained enormous growth.
The growth in 3D sensing applications in the consumer electronics market, automotive lighting, the increasing LiDAR applications, horticultural lighting, IR LED applications and display applications are expected to increase the demand for GaAs photonics over the forecast period.
In III-V materials, the market potential for InP (Indium Phosphide) PIC is considered very high. It can best be understood as a subset of the PIC market, which as a whole is further developed. The increasing potential for data center solutions and data center construction across the world is expected to aid the adoption of InP PIC over the forecast period.
North America to Hold a Major Market Share
In North America, the demand for photonic integrated circuits (PIC)-based products is driven by data centers and WAN applications of fiber optic communication. The need for high-speed data transmission increased the data traffic in cloud computing, and the rapid roll-out of IoT has created a potentially booming photonic integrated circuit industry in the region.
Service providers are facing an increasing demand for bandwidth, much of which is being driven by mobile, video, and cloud-based service. For instance, in the United States, video streaming from Netflix alone accounts for nearly a quarter of all bytes transferred at peak times. Companies are expected to base their optical networks on the PIC, which is expected to contribute to the market’s growth positively.
Market Overview:
Scope of the Report:
Study objectives of Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Photonic Integrated Circuit market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Photonic Integrated Circuit market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Photonic Integrated Circuit market trends that influence the global Photonic Integrated Circuit market
Detailed TOC of Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Key Deliverables of the Market
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 Analysis Methodology
2.2 Research Phases
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Wide Range of Applications in Telecommunications and Data Centers
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Strong Demand for Traditional ICs
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type of Component
5.1.1 Laser (Optical Laser)
5.1.2 Modulators
5.1.3 Detectors
5.1.4 Transceivers
5.1.5 Multiplexer / Demultiplexer (MUX/DEMUX)
5.1.6 Optical Amplifiers
5.2 By Type of Raw Material
5.2.1 III-V Material
5.2.2 Lithium Niobate
5.2.3 Silica-on-Silicon
5.2.4 Quantum Dots
5.2.5 Other Raw Materials (Graphene, Silicon-on-Insulator)
5.3 By Integration Process
5.3.1 Hybrid
5.3.2 Monolithic
5.4 By Application
5.4.1 Telecommunications
5.4.2 Biomedical
5.4.3 Data Centers
5.4.4 Other Applications (Optical Sensors(LiDAR), Metrology, etc.)
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Neophotonics Corporation
6.1.2 Infinera Corporation
6.1.3 Lumentum Holdings Inc.
6.1.4 Intel Corporation
6.1.5 Colorchip Ltd
6.1.6 Ciena Corporation
6.1.7 Finisar Corporation
6.1.8 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
6.1.9 Source Photonics Inc.
6.1.10 Luxtera
6.1.11 VLC Photonics
6.1.12 Mellanox Technologies Ltd
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
