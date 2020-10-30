High-End Accelerometer Market Outlook 2024: Market Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

The report focuses on the favorable Global “High-End Accelerometer market” and its expanding nature. The High-End Accelerometer market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Tactical Applications to Hold Major Share

The limited number of measurements and the significantly high-cost of the system under test have historically generated demands on the part of tactical applications, such as military and aerospace customers for a high degree of reliability in accelerometer performance. When the high-end accelerometer is permanently integrated into the system for control and monitoring functions, the reliability requirements are intensified.

High-end accelerometers for tactical grade applications are mainly used in the defense and military sectors. These devices operate with bias stability of less than 1mg, with a working range of 20 to 100g and temperature range starting from -55Â°C. A number of factors have notably contributed to the aforementioned increased reliability.

The need for proper fabrication method is of utmost importance for high-performance accelerometers. In order to achieve high-performance tactical grade accelerometers, high aspect ratio devices should be fabricated with great accuracy.

North America to Hold Major Share

The North American region is witnessing a growth in the development of new high-performance accelerometers, as companies in the region are investing in introducing advanced and innovative accelerometers. The increased spending by the US defense to acquire high-performance equipment is the major factor driving the growth of high-end accelerometers in the country. Moreover, according to the Small Business Innovation Research (or SBIR) program, the objective of the US Navy is to develop and demonstrate an innovative acceleration technology applicable to inertial navigation, real-time gravimetry, and gradient measurements that can be met by introducing improvements and innovative changes to an existing government-owned accelerometer technology. Increasing mining and exploration activities in the region also pose a high demand for high-end accelerometers. According to Mining Engineering, the and Canada together accounted for 33.33% of active mineral exploration sites in 2017.

Detailed TOC of High-End Accelerometer Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.5 Market Drivers

4.5.1 Increasing Adoption of MEMS Technology

4.5.2 Inclination of Growth Toward Defense and Aerospace

4.5.3 Technological Advancements in Navigation Systems

4.6 Market Restraints

4.6.1 Operational Complexity Coupled With High Maintenance Costs

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Tactical Applications

5.1.2 Navigational Applications

5.1.3 Industrial Applications

5.1.4 Automotive Applications

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Sercel SA

6.1.2 Safran Colibrys

6.1.3 Physical Logic AG

6.1.4 Innalabs Limited

6.1.5 Sensonor AS

6.1.6 Tronics Microsystems (EPCOS)

6.1.7 Bosch Sensortec GmbH

6.1.8 Thales SA

6.1.9 Analog Devices Inc.

6.1.10 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.11 STMicroelectronics NV

6.1.12 TE Connectivity

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

