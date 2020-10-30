Automotive MEMS Sensors Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2024

“Automotive MEMS Sensors Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Automotive MEMS Sensors market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Air Bag Deployment Sensors to Witness Highest Growth
Passive safety applications, like the airbag deployment, make use of MEMS sensors for communicating vehicle deceleration inputs to the electronic control unit (ECU) that controls the airbags.
Crash sensing for airbag control is a compelling factor for the demand of inertial MEMS sensors. Companies, like ST Electronics, Bosch, and Analog Devices, among others, have been instrumental in developing MEMS-based accelerometer sensors and inertial sensors specified for a temperature range extending from -40°C to +125°C, which are suitable for enabling passive safety during a crash.
Innovations in the MEMS sensors for airbag applications are toward increasing the processing speed of the sensors and sensors that can detect forces up to 120g or 480g. For instance, Bosch, in November 2018, launched a new generation of high-g acceleration sensors, SMA7xy sensor family, which are designed to enable faster signal processing, as compared to the sensors of the preceding generation (SMA6xy released in 2014). With higher bandwidth, these sensors detect impact and facilitate more rapid deployment of the vehicle’s passive safety systems.
In the light of the road crash fatalities, governments across regions, like the and , have mandated automobiles to have airbag functions even in non-luxury variants. These regulations, therefore, have fueled the demand for MEMS sensors for airbag deployments.
Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth
Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate in the automotive MEMS sensors market, owing to the rapidly growing automotive industry in economies, such as China and Japan. In the automotive industry, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is one of the applications of MEMS sensors. China’s prominent role in implementing TPMS for its vehicles is expected to contribute to the market’s growth positively over the forecast period. Additionally, the standardization of autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is accelerating the growth.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Automotive MEMS Sensors market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Automotive MEMS Sensors market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Automotive MEMS Sensors market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Automotive MEMS Sensors market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Automotive MEMS Sensors market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Automotive MEMS Sensors?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Automotive MEMS Sensors market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Automotive MEMS Sensors space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Automotive MEMS Sensors market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Automotive MEMS Sensors Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Automotive MEMS Sensors Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Automotive MEMS Sensors market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Automotive MEMS Sensors market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Automotive MEMS Sensors market trends that influence the global Automotive MEMS Sensors market
Detailed TOC of Automotive MEMS Sensors Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.4 Market Drivers
4.4.1 Passenger Safety and Security Regulations, and Increased Focus on Compliance
4.4.2 Increased Automation Features and Performance Improvements Preferred by Customers
4.5 Market Restraints
4.5.1 Increase in Overall Cost of MEMS Sensors Implementation due to Interface Design Considerations
4.6 Technology Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Tire Pressure Sensors
5.1.2 Engine Oil Sensors
5.1.3 Combustion Sensors
5.1.4 Fuel Injection and Fuel Pump Sensors
5.1.5 Air Bag Deployment Sensors
5.1.6 Gyroscopes
5.1.7 Fuel Rail Pressure Sensors
5.1.8 Other Types
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 US
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.2
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 UK
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Rest of
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Rest of World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Analog Devices Inc.
6.1.2 Delphi Automotive PLC
6.1.3 Denso Corporation
6.1.4 General Electric Co.
6.1.5 NXP Semiconductors NV
6.1.6 Infineon Technologies AG
6.1.7 Sensata Technologies Inc.
6.1.8 STMicroelectronics NV
6.1.9 Panasonic Corporation
6.1.10 Robert Bosch GmbH
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
