Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market Development, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

“Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Additive Manufacturing & Materials market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Automotive to Hold a Significant Share

In the automotive industry, additive manufacturing is used to design components like, engines and their various components. It provides the precision and finishing needed for smaller parts for their functioning and spatial requirements.

Innovative and tool-less additive manufacturing techniques have provided a new approach to tackle the challenges faced by the automotive industries. The techniques allow for maximum design freedom, while creating complex, yet lightweight components for the industry.

Furthermore, autonomous and electric vehicles are expected to lead the automotive sector in the future. With this, 3D printed electric car will be ready for mass production as the technology has already made its way into the market.

Considering all the additive manufacturing applications, which are aimed at improving the precision and finishing of the products and the need for increasing efficiency, additive manufacturing is likely to dominate the entire market in the automotive industry during the forecast period.

North America to Hold Major Share

North America is expected to hold a major share as the adoption of 3D printing in the region has been strong, as industry and academic institutions are implementing 3D printing at a steady rate. The adoption of additive manufacturing by firms produces various economic benefits as it lowers production costs, improves production efficiency, and contributes to revenue generation of the North American organizations and businesses. However, the growing demand for additive manufacturing in emerging economies such as India, Japan and China is reflecting higher growth, due to which Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit higher growth over the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The Global Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market was valued USD 12.79 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 25.7% over the forecast period (2019-2024). With rapid advancements in material compositions, such as, polymers and metals, additive manufacturing technology is evolving from being a prototyping tool to a functional part of fabrication.

The decreased prices of additive manufacturing-based machines, coupled with growing expertize and awareness, have increased the availability and demand for this technology.

The growing demand for lightweight, fast, and fuel-efficient vehicles in countries, such as, Germany, Japan, and China, have fueled the growth of the metal additive manufacturing sector.

The increased investments in the R&D of improved software and technology, coupled with the introduction of new combinations of printing materials, are expected to spur the development of new equipment and applications, thereby bolstering the growth of the additive manufacturing market.

