3D Bioprinting Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: 2024

3D Bioprinting

3D Bioprinting Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. 3D Bioprinting market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).  

Key Market Trends:

Drug Testing to Hold Major Share

3D bioprinters are of the highest importance for drug testing and clinical trials applications expected to drastically reduce the need for animal trials (therefore not only being ethically beneficial but also being cost-effective).

Traditionally, clinical trials for new drug development involved testing on animals with artificially induced affected tissues. With the advent of 3D bioprinting, drug developers will be able to address the complications associated with human clinical trials of new drugs, by identifying them in a short period (since these can be tested with human-like 3D printed tissues).

Thus, they are expected to reduce the losses incurred during late-stage failures. The regulatory agency of the Food and Drug Administration has already started to consider integrating alternatives for drug safety and efficacy assessment, providing scope for the market. Companies like Organovo (US based) were instrumental in the development of 3D bioprinter able to develop liver and kidney tissue for drug discovery applications.

Cosmetic companies are also potential buyers of the bioprinter technology. In 2013, the an Union prohibited the use of cosmetics developed by animal testing. Prohibition of retailing products tested abroad on animals was also levied. Such regulations have accelerated the use of alternatives like bioprinting.

Asia-Pacific Anticipated to Witness Fastest Growth

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for 3D bioprinting, mainly due to a strong existing consumer base that will drive demand for 3D bioprinting, huge scope of 3D printing in medical services, increasing R&D for 3D printing, and government support and tax incentives. The growing number of cancer cases and the increasing the number of cancer treatments in the region are also expected to fuel the adoption of 3D bioprinting technology. According to the World Cancer Research Fund, the cancer rate is the highest in Australia and New Zealand in the world.

Market Overview:

  • The Global 3D Bioprinting Market was valued at USD 385.56 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 25.36% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The global 3D bioprinting market is expected to grow, owing to its revolutionary breakthrough in healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. The increasing technological advancements, government intervention for improving healthcare, and increasing investments in R&D are also significant factors driving the studied market growth.
  • The primarily growing bioprinting applications include 3D bioprinted tissue and hair follicles, as they are very beneficial to cosmetics companies, especially in , where animal testing for cosmetics was banned in 2013. For a cosmetic company, the advantage will be the ability to economically and ethically test products (i.e., not on animals) across varying skin types, for more accurate results.
  • Growing government support is also attracting many investors to invest in R&D programs, which is expected to develop space for the studied market. In 2018, Mapp Biopharmaceutical Inc. announced that it had been awarded a contract of USD14.8 million, with options for an additional USD 32.0 million, by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).
  • Further, a significant increase in the number of older adults is projected in the coming decades, which is expected to drive the need for 3D bioprinting reflecting the growth of the market.

    Key Manufacturers Like 

  • 3D Systems Corporation
  • Aspect Biosystems Ltd
  • GeSIM GmbH
  • Bio3D Technologies
  • Allevi Inc.
  • Cyfuse Biomedical KK
  • Envision TEC GmbH
  • Organovo Holdings Inc.
  • 3Dynamic Systems Ltd
  • RegenHU SA
  • Stratasys Ltd
  • REGEMAT 3D
  • 3D Bioprinting Solutions
  • Arcam AB (GE Company).

    Scope of the Report:

  • 3D bioprinting is an emerging field represented by various biologically applied deposition and assembling systems, which include direct writing, photolithography, microstamping, extrusion, laser writing, stereolithography, electro-printing, microfluidics, and inkjet deposition.<

    3D Bioprinting market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the 3D Bioprinting market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the 3D Bioprinting market have also been involved in the study.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of 3D Bioprinting market in 2023?
    • What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries 3D Bioprinting market?
    • What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of 3D Bioprinting?
    • Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of 3D Bioprinting market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
    • Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in 3D Bioprinting space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the 3D Bioprinting market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

    Lastly, the Global 3D Bioprinting Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.

    Study objectives of 3D Bioprinting Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the 3D Bioprinting market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the 3D Bioprinting market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and 3D Bioprinting market trends that influence the global 3D Bioprinting market

    Detailed TOC of 3D Bioprinting Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
    2.1 Analysis Methodology
    2.2 Research Phases

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Increasing Geriatric Population
    4.3.2 Increasing Organ Transplant Requirements
    4.3.3 Increasing Investments In R&D
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 Operational Challenges
    4.5 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
    4.6 Industry Value Chain Analysis

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Technology
    5.1.1 Syringe/Extrusion Bioprinting
    5.1.2 Inkjet Bioprinting
    5.1.3 Magnetic Levitation Bioprinting
    5.1.4 Laser-assisted Bioprinting
    5.1.5 Other Technologies
    5.2 By Component
    5.2.1 3D Bioprinters
    5.2.2 Biomaterials
    5.2.3 Scaffolds
    5.3 By Application
    5.3.1 Drug Testing and Development
    5.3.2 Regenerative Medicine
    5.3.3 Food testing
    5.3.4 Research
    5.3.5 Other Applications
    5.4 Geography
    5.4.1 North America
    5.4.1.1 US
    5.4.1.2 Canada
    5.4.2
    5.4.2.1 Germany
    5.4.2.2 UK
    5.4.2.3 France
    5.4.2.4 Rest of
    5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.4.3.1 China
    5.4.3.2 Japan
    5.4.3.3 India
    5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.4.4 Rest of World
    5.4.4.1 Lain America
    5.4.4.2 Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 3D Systems Corporation
    6.1.2 Aspect Biosystems Ltd
    6.1.3 GeSIM GmbH
    6.1.4 Bio3D Technologies
    6.1.5 Allevi Inc.
    6.1.6 Cyfuse Biomedical KK
    6.1.7 Envision TEC GmbH
    6.1.8 Organovo Holdings Inc.
    6.1.9 3Dynamic Systems Ltd
    6.1.10 RegenHU SA
    6.1.11 Stratasys Ltd
    6.1.12 REGEMAT 3D
    6.1.13 3D Bioprinting Solutions
    6.1.14 Arcam AB (GE Company)

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

