Industrial Protective Footwear Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

“Industrial Protective Footwear Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Industrial Protective Footwear market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14244037

Key Market Trends:

Leather Footwear to Witness Significant Demand during the Forecast Period

Leather industrial safety shoes hold a significant market share and are expected to retain their dominance during the forecast period 2019 to 2024. Leather suppliers across the globe are witnessing huge demand from industry safety shoe manufacturers as leather is a non-conductive material and is significantly used in protective footwear to offer safety against harmful electric shocks. A large number of local manufacturers are producing cheap safety shoes by using spurious and low-quality materials which is restraining the market growth. The key players in safety shoes are facing strong competition, due to the rising preference among consumers for locally made inexpensive shoes.

Asia-Pacific Region to Witness Increase in Demand for Leather Boots

Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as a leading market over the forecast period. The growth in this region is mainly driven by the introduction of regulations that mandate the usage of safety shoes in the work environment along with occupational safety standards. Growing adaptation of health and safety practices, in order to reduce workplace fatalities, are expected to surge the product demand for protective footwear over the forecast period. The significant growth of the construction industry in developing economies such as India and China is supporting the market growth in the region. In North America, the rising demand for industrial safety shoes in the region can be attributed to the growth of markets coupled with stringent legislation in the US. Additionally, North America will also witness the demand for women’s safety shoes, which is influencing the sales of safety shoes in the region.

Market Overview:

Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market is forecasted to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 3.54% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– The global industrial protective footwear industry is projected to grow at the significant growth rate in the near future due to the rise in the introduction of innovative products from key players. The risk of electric shocks are increasing as the importance of hybrid and fully electric vehicles continue to grow which is influencing the demand of high-quality safety shoes.

– The growing acceptance of ergonomically designed protective footwear from various industries is one of the major factor driving the market growth from the last few years. Additionally, industrial protective footwear help to reduce strain and lead to sufficient support of the feet. This is driving the industrial approach toward designing and manufacturing safety footwear, which is influencing the market growth. Key Manufacturers Like

Honeywell International Inc.

Wolverine World Wide Inc.

VF Corporation

Bata Corporation

Dunlop Protective Footwear

Rock Fall (UK) LTD

Jallatte

Cofra Srl

Hewats Edinburgh