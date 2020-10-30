Sports Sunglasses Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Sports Sunglasses market” and its expanding nature. The Sports Sunglasses market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Sports Sunglasses market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Sports Sunglasses market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Sports Sunglasses market have also been involved in the study.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Popularity Of Outdoor Sports Activities

There is a rise in the number of people entering the global workforce, and a significant share among them is more likely to embrace sports and fitness as a part of recreational activities, which is again, aligned with the altering lifestyle preferences. Endurance sports have also paved a strong ground for enthusiasts to grab the varieties in sports accessories, thereby, positively driving the sports sunglasses sales worldwide. The rate of participation in outdoor activities, such as the United Kingdom’s first open water 10K event, Heliskiing across Canada, Tour de France, and Ironman 70.3 Pays d’Aix, have scaled over the past few years. Along with it, brands, such as Persol, Mr. Leight, Prada Linea Rossa, and Cartier, are facilitating consumers with latest designs in the sports sunglasses market, specifically targeting the skiing and winter sports enthusiasts. The affluent societies across developed countries are anticipated to have high average incomes, making them capable enough to pursue recreational and outdoor activities. This is also linked with convenience culture, where the rise of “empowered consumers” are seeking out for more choices within activities, along with changing work patterns that facilitate them to use the desired time in a flexible manner.

North America Dominate the Global Market

Sports enthusiasts and professionals in the United States who play sports, like golf, running, cycling, tennis, water sports, snow sports, cricket, etc., need sunglasses that protect their eyes and look good on them. Hence, the demand for sports sunglasses is high in the United States. EssilorLuxottica is a major player of the US sports sunglasses market, with brands, like Oakley that provides a wide range of products with superior quality. Sportspersons prefer wearing sunglasses, as it controls light, which automatically enhances the performance of the player. Eye injuries are the leading cause of blindness in children, in the United States, and 90% of sports-related eye injuries can be avoided with the use of protective eyewear. The demand for safety is enhancing the demand for sports sunglasses. The companies manufacturing sports sunglasses in the United States are increasing their brand visibility, by hiring popular sportspersons to endorse their brands. Golf players, such as Bubba Watson, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Hideki Matsuyama, and Derek Ernst, endorse the Oakley brand of Luxxotica.

