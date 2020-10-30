Meat Testing Market 2020 Report Detailed Analysis: Growth Forecast 2026 | Covid 19 Growth And Change | Mérieux NutriSciences; Genetic ID; SGS SA

According to an influential Meat Testing Market report, industry is expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level. The report takes into consideration all the opportunities, challenges, drivers, market structures, and competitive landscape for the clients. The market research report highlights diverse segments of the market analysis that today’s business ask for. By utilizing few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating this market research report is started with the expert advice. The report covers explanation about the detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Global Meat Testing Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 7.81 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 14.63 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.15% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of trade and consumption of meat and seafood products.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Mérieux NutriSciences; Genetic ID; SGS SA; AsureQuality; Intertek Group plc; TÜV SÜD; Microbac Laboratories, Inc.; Certified Laboratories, Inc.; LGC Limited; Symbio Laboratories; Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH; ALS Limited; Eurofins Scientific; Bureau Veritas and QIMA.

Global Meat Testing Market By Sample Type (Meat, Seafood), Form (Processed Meat, Raw Meat), Target Tested (GMOs, Heavy Metals, Allergens, Pathogens, Species, Veterinary Drug Residues, Mycotoxins, Others), Testing Technology (Rapid Testing, Traditional Testing), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH announced the inauguration of a new R&D center situated in Tulln, Austria. The new facility is expected to help the company provide unique and innovative quality testing and certifications for the food and feed market.

In July 2017, SGS SA announced the initiation of a new testing center situated in Moscow, Russia. The new facility is expected to help the company provide their operational capabilities and expand their operations.

Market Drivers:

Significant rise in levels of consumption of meat and seafood products and items

Rising concerns of contamination of meat and other products that has been a result of previous outbreaks related to meat contamination and food products

Market Restraints:

Resulting in increased product cost due to the high initial start-up cost and high testing cost

Variable test results of the same product with different methods of testing resulting in distrust on the results; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

This report covers complete upcoming and present trends applicable to the market along with restrictions and drivers in the business development. It offers industry predictions for the forthcoming years. This research analyzes main markets and their sub-segments, evolving patterns and pressures on the industry, strategic perspectives and shifting situations of supply and demand, quantifies opportunities with the size of the market and forecasts the market, and monitors emerging developments/opportunities/challenges.

