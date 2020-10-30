Racing Suit Market Update – Know Whose Market Share Is Getting Bigger And Bigger

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Racing Suit’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Adidas AG (Germany),Alpinestars (Italy),Impact! Racing (United States),Dainese (Italy),Oakley, Inc. (United States),OMP Racing (Italy),Puma SE (Germany),Simpson Performance Products (United States)

What isRacing Suit Market?

Racing suit also know as fire suit; is designed to cover whole body to give maximum protection to the racer. The suits consist of the single or multilayer of fire resistant material. Increasing popularity of racing especially of F1 racing is boosting the overall growth of the market. For instance, in 2018, Formula One racing had more than 480.2 million viewers. Racers gets flame and money as per the viewership of the racing match hence increasing viewers have been creating opportunity for the market. Key players are focuses more on fire safety feature and to offer racing suit in cheaper price as high price of racing suits is harming the overall growth of the market. Continuous research and development on racing suit material can reduce the cost of racing suit as well as increase the protection features

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (One Piece, Two Piece (Jackets, Pants), Accessories), Protective Layers (One, Two, Three), Size (Adult (Small, Medium, Large Extra Large, 2X Large), Junior (Small, Medium, Large Extra Large)), Material (Cotton Fabrics, Nomex, Gabardine, Proban, Cordura, Others), Racing Type (Auto Racing, Motorcycle Racing, Kart Racing)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing Safety Awareness among Racer as Suit can Save Life of Racer

Growth Drivers

Rising Popularity of Racing across globe

Increasing Number of Racing Accidents

Challenges that Market May Face:

High Cost Operating and Material Cost

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

