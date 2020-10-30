Health and Fitness Club Market 2020Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2024

“Health and Fitness Club Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Health and Fitness Club market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Inclination Toward Health Clubs for Fitness

Globally, increased consumption of unhealthy food and sugar is causing obesity, which leads to diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure. The rise in awareness among millennials has resulted in an increase in expenditure on healthy lifestyle and fitness activities, which is encouraging them to join fitness clubs. Moreover, Gen X is more likely to be the consumer of health clubs than any other demographic, so health clubs are focusing to keep this consumer segment engaged, and continuing to invest in their gym and health memberships by offering personalized service offerings. Due to intense competition in the market, key players are trying to distinguish their service offerings by providing a unique value proposition and benefits to survive in the highly competitive environment, which is encouraging more people to join the fitness and health clubs.

North America Dominates the Global Market

The US health and fitness club market was valued at USD 31.81 billion in 2018, registering a CAGR of 7.95% during the forecast period. Rising health awareness and increasing obesity among consumers in the United States are likely to support the market growth in the region. The number of adults aged from 20 to 64, who are the largest gym-going demographic, has increased, spurring demand for gym memberships in the recent past. As a result, many baby boomers are expected to sign up for health club memberships, as they become more health conscious with age. Most multipurpose health/fitness facilities offer a wide variety of specialty exercise services, equipment, and programs designed to encourage people of all ages and fitness levels to participate in a regular exercise that drives the health and fitness club market in the United States. Some examples are LA Fitness Irvine and Life Time Fitness Chanhassen, MN, and many more.

Market Overview:

The health and fitness club market was valued at USD 94.30 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach USD 147.11 billion by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 7.81% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. Consumers are willing to spend more on health and fitness club, with health aspect playing as a key role to drive the market growth across the world. The rising number of health clubs and gym with personal training and latest fitness equipment is attracting consumers to join the health and fitness clubs, which is likely to influence the market growth in upcoming years. Increasing equipment and facility spaces in fitness clubs, such as hot yoga studios, high altitude training rooms, metabolic testing equipment, medical exercise areas, and day spas are gaining popularity among the consumers, which is further supporting the market growth. Attractive membership fees offered by fitness clubs, increasing spending on marketing and advertisement, are helping the health and fitness clubs to generate more revenue.

